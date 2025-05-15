The American lawyer in Boston issues a warning on “interference” with the ice





The United States prosecutor for the Massachusetts Leah Foley issued an unusual warning on Wednesday of “interference” with immigration agents, affirming that his office “would investigate any violation of the federal law and will pursue accusations justified by such an activity”.

Translated into Spanish on the planet, the Boston's Latino Daily.

The declaration comes in the middle of a few weeks of accelerated activities around Massachusetts by American immigration and customs agents. And he follows a high level of ice in Worcester ice last week, in which the demonstrators tried to prevent agents from arresting Rosane Ferreira de Oliveira triggering a great response from the local police.

Foley called on the alleged interference with ice operations in the “disturbing, at least” state. She said that driving posed “significant risks of public security and officers. It is driving that should be vilified rather than glorified”.

Foley also said that it “would not remain lazily if a civil servant, a public security officer, a organization or private citizens acts in a way that obstructs or prevents criminal ice operations”.

Last month, with regard to a different ice case, the American lawyer also weighed. She declared to the local police and judges in a judicial file that they did not have the power to interfere with the federal immigration agents and that any action of these “would not be tolerated”.

Heather Yintz of the Institute of Reformation of Mass Law for non -profit in a press release called Foley for having been silent on the arrest of Rmeysa Ztrk, a TUFTS University student who was detained for six weeks for writing an article of opinion criticizing Israel in the school newspaper.

Yintz said Foley was now reacting to “public horror to ice officers' videos in masks that pull people from cars and attacking them on the ground, Images of ice officers hunting for immigrants in the street or glass car windows a few centimeters from someone.” She added: “If it is not a armament of the Ministry of Justice, I don't know what it is.”

