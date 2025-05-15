Mexican officials confirm that family members of the Sinaloa cartel entered the Trump agreement





Mexican officials said on Wednesday that 17 members of the family of the leaders of the drug cartel had crossed the United States last week as part of an agreement between a son of the former Cartel of Sinaloa and the Trump administration.

Mexican security secretary Omar Garca Harfuch confirmed that a report by independent journalist Luis Chaparro according to which the family members of Ovidio Guzmn Lpez had entered the United States Lopez, the son of the boss of the imprisoned Sinaloa cartel, Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmn, was extradited to the United States in 2023.

Among the members of the family authorized in the United States was the former wife of Guzman, Griselda Lpez Prez.

This video management, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzmn Lpez held in Culiacan, Mexico, October 17, 2019 (Cepropy via the AP file)

In an interview on the radio, Garca Harfuch said it was clear to the Mexican authorities that the agreement had been concluded during the negotiations between Guzmn Lpez and the US government.

“It is obvious that his family goes to the United States due to a negotiation or an offer that the Ministry of Justice gives him,” said Garca Harfuch.

No family was prosecuted by the Mexican authorities.

Video sequences published online on Tuesday by a radio release formula in Spanish show the Guzmn family carrying luggage while they are waiting to be treated in the Tijuana / San Diego border passage. They would have thrilled $ 70,000 in cash with them.

The Sinaloa cartel takes root in the American districts: where are they?

A truck burns in a street in Culiacn, Sinaloa, January 5, 2023. (AP photo / Martin Urista)

The confirmation of Garca Harfuch came the same day as the Office of the American Prosecutor General Pam Bondi announced that it was billing for the first time a certain number of senior cartels with “the narcoterism” since the Trump administration declared a certain number of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

“Let me be direct, to the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, you are no longer the hunters, you are hunted,” said American lawyer Adam Gordon for the South District of California. “You will be betrayed by your friends, you will be tracked down by your enemies and you will finally find yourself and your face here in a courtroom in the southern District of California.”

Guzmn Lpez, 35, also known as “The Mouse”, is one of the four sons of Guzmn known as “Los Chapitos”, who directed the cartel of Sinaloa in the absence of their father. At its peak, the elder Guzmn was one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the world, transforming the Sinaloa cartel into a force majeure and one of the largest groups responsible for illegal drugs pouring to the United States

Griselda Lopez Perez, the ex-wife of the Lord of the drug imprisoned Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, crossed the United States with other family members this week, Mexico said. (Alexandria / AP sheriff's office)

He was arrested and extradited to the United States in 2017 and found guilty of drug trafficking and other crimes. He is imprisoned in Colorado.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

