UK-EU Summit: Do not get hope





Anand Menon argues that getting closer to Europe is not as simple as some people and there are many obstacles to achieving more real British -EU reset.

As the EU-UK summit has been rapidly approaching after BREXIT, many people are getting hot under the color of the need for the UK to reset the relationship with the European Union. Is the prime minister timid? entirely. Can you have a greater economic interest with the EU? of course. However, if you want, allow it to be the grit of your lens, the flies of ointment. There are wise reasons for adopting a careful approach (and we'll have two aspects of words about this).

I will start with England. We know everything about the labor plan for resetting. Less discussed is that economic measures against agricultural, tour artists and professional qualifications will hardly affect overall growth. europe

And of course, these were the declarations and later labor red lines. So change them. I heard what people say. And yes. The current situation is very different from the labor campaign. We got Trump. We need a greater investment in defense. Stubbornly, hardened characters.

But if the government needs to visit some of the pledges opposing to consider a new situation, the EU red line is not a priority or a priority. They must be a rash promise for not raising taxes, or a promise to fiscal rules that style that stymie does not require investment.

That is the policy angle. But ultimately, the way the government does something is to persuade them for political interests. It is difficult to see this latest result of Starmer Keier's bold for economic reset for a perfectly wise warning of not reading too much local elections about four years away from the general election.

And even if he's like that, it will take time to negotiate a significant change in the relationship. It will take longer to implement. The possibility of economic impact before the next general election is the best weather.

If so, such a deal can be negotiated at all. What is the EU's content to bring us on the other side of the coin? The first answer is not as much as England. The EU is generally happier to the current state according to trade and cooperation agreements than us. And why not? It is a much deeper deal about the goods that send more to us than us than the service they have. Of course, we did not even have many checks on the products mandatory by TCA.

The EU can also fry larger fish (metaphorically). Not only did many people negotiate with us to last for a lifetime. More importantly, other challenges are expanded, and the names of Ukrainian conflicts and Russian threats, Donald Trump's threat, and irregular migrant are simply more important to them than renegotiation with the UK.

Also, after the local elections, why did the EU carry out a long and complex negotiations with us given that the EU can be elected to cancel the work in four years?

But we assume that the EU is willing to negotiate with us. Suppose the prime minister was willing to be bold. What will they talk about? Brussels made it clear that they were opposed to picking cherries at any time. So they are as happy as a cherry, but to like SPS contracts, they eventually have a partial approach to a single market. If the choice is a single market or what kind of tariff union, will the government actually choose to retire?

I do not say either of this means. I am concerned that the UK and the EU are closer as a security partner, but the situation that remains as a semi -separated economic competitor is not sustainable (due to the clear duplication of security and economy).

And I don't try to predict what's going to happen, and I don't make a judgment about what's going to happen. What I say is that it is not as simple as the panacea that some people can suggest that getting closer to Europe.

Professor Anand Menon, British Director in Changing Europe

