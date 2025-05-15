Trump suggests us to “take” Gaza, turn into “zone of freedom”





During a round business table in Qatar on Thursday, May 16, President Donald Trump once again suggested an American takeover of Gaza to try to rearrange the Palestinian territory.

I think I would be proud that the United States has taken it, make it a freedom of freedom. How good things happen, put people in houses where they can be safe, and Hamas will have to be treated, Trump said during the round table with Qatari officials, in the presence of journalists.

He continued: I have concepts for Gaza who, I think, are very good. Make it an area of ​​freedom, let the United States get involved.

According to CNN, the American president added: they have never solved the Gaza problem and if you look at it, I have aerial photos, I mean that there is practically no construction support, there is no building. People live under the rubble of buildings that have collapsed, which is not acceptable is a huge death. And I want to see that it is an area of ​​freedom.

Trump's comments are involved in the midst of reports of several air strikes hitting the city of Gazan of Khan Younis during the night on Thursday.

This is not the first time that the president has presented ideas on the future of Gaza, which is currently governed by Hamas.

In January, when he spoke to Air Force One journalists, Trump said he wanted Jordan and Egypt to welcome the Palestinians, suggesting cleaning the Gaza band.

You are probably talking about a million and a half people, and we are cleaning all of this, Trump said. I don't know. Something should happen, but it is literally a demolition site at the moment. The idea caused a strong reprimand of the Arab nations.

Palestinian children walk among the rubble near a travel camp in Gaza City on May 12, 2025. Omar al-Qattagetty Images

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House in February, Trump again shared his vision of the location torn by the war. The United States will take control of the Gaza Strip. Do a job with. We have it and will be responsible for the dismantling of all dangerous bombs and other weapons, he said.

We will level it, create an economic development which will provide an unlimited number of jobs and housing for the inhabitants of the region.

When asked what authority would allow the United States to achieve this idea and if he spoke of a permanent occupation there, Trump replied: I see a long-term property position and I see him bring great stability to this part of the Middle East and perhaps the whole Middle East.

Trump continued by saying that it was not a decision taken lightly, and said that everyone I said to love the idea that the United States has this field.

Standing next to Trump, Netanyahu said that one of the main objectives of Israel was to ensure that Gaza never represents a threat to Israel again, adding that Trumps' offer would bring this goal to a much higher level.

I think it is worth paying attention to that, concluded Netanyahu.

Later in February, President Trump shared an AI video on his social media platform Social verification representing Trump Gaza. The video included images generated by the AI ​​of a gold statue of the American president in Gaza, luxury cars and skyscrapers in a band of rebuilt Gaza. The clip sparked strong criticism from the Palestinians in Gaza.

