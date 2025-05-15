Trump says that we are close to the nuclear agreement with Iran, but key gaps remain | New policies





US President Donald Trump said Washington was approaching an agreement with Iran to resolve a long -standing nuclear dispute, despite current diplomatic obstacles.

Were in very serious negotiations with Iran for long -term peace, Trump said in Qatar in the second stage of his Gulf tour on Thursday, before going to the United Arab Emirates.

Was not going to make nuclear dust in Iran, he said. I think I might get closer to agree without having to do it.

Trump said that he was based on his optimism on new statements by Iran. You probably read the history of Iran today. His kind accepted the conditions, he said.

The president did not specify the remarks to which he referred, but an adviser to the supreme chief of Irans, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani, said this week in an interview with the American media that Tehran was willing to accept large -scale borders on his nuclear program.

I want them [Iran] To succeed, I want them to end up being a big country, added Trump on Thursday, but they cannot have a nuclear weapon; It's the only thing, it's very simple.

Trumps' remarks occur in the midst of intensified negotiations between us and Iranian officials, more recently held in Oman last Sunday. An American official confirmed in Axios that a new proposal had been delivered to Tehran during the fourth round of talks.

Although the two parties say they prefer a diplomatic solution, serious differences remain.

Trump on Tuesday called Tehran as the most destructive force in the Middle East.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded forcefully to Trumps remarks, accusing the United States of fueling instability in the region. Trump thinks he can sanction us and threaten us, then talk about human rights. All crimes and regional instability are caused by them [the United States]he said. He wants to create instability in Iran.

On Thursday, the best commander of the body of the Guards of the Islamic Revolution Irans (IRGC), Hossein Salami, said that Iran considered Trump the murderer of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of Force Irgcs Quds. He was killed in Iraq during a drone strike on January 3, 2020 which was ordered by Trump during his first mandate.

However, certain signals from Tehran suggest that an agreement may be at hand. In an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, the main Shamkhani advisor said Iran would be open to the reduction of its nuclear program if sanctions were lifted.

According to Shamkhani, Iran is ready to agree not to develop nuclear weapons, to dilute its highly enriched uranium stock and to accept international inspections.

The main snack points remain

However, major obstacles remain. Washington insisted that Iran completely interrupted uranium something that Iranian officials continue to reject, calling it a non -negotiable red line.

Iran is willing to reduce enrichment levels and reduce stocks, but insists that reductions are progressive and no less than the limits set by the 2015 nuclear agreement, which the previous Trump administration abandoned in 2018.

Negotiators are also in contradiction about the transfer of excess uranium from Irans, which further complicates talks.

Qatar has become a central player in mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, while Momentum relies around talks to relaunch a nuclear agreement.

Speaking in Doha, Trump said that Iran should say a big thank you to Qatars Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who had pressed the American leader to avoid military action. Iran is very lucky to have the emir because it fights for them. He doesn't want us to make a vicious blow to Iran, Trump said.

The involvement of Qatars is not really something new, said Al Jazeeras Hachem Ahelbarra, reporting of Doha. They played a rather crucial role in mediation between Iranians and Americans in the past.

According to Ahelbarra, there is a strong indication that Qatar will be extremely involved in the mediation of a regulation.

During his regional trip, Trump visited Saudi Arabia, where he met Saudi and Syrian leaders on Wednesday before going to Qatar.

On Thursday, he addressed the American troops stationed at the Al Udeid air base in Qatar, before going to Abu Dhabi. In the water, he meets Emirati leaders who put pressure on Washington for their support in their ambitious such as to position the state of the Gulf as a world leader in artificial intelligence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/15/trump-says-us-close-to-nuclear-deal-with-iran-but-key-gaps-remain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos