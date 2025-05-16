The British government considering a new investor visa in the record department flights





The British government does not hope to attract wealth as a new investor visa after reducing non -DOM tax benefits and losing tens of millions of millionaires.

In a remarkable transition from the policy of closing the previous golden visa path, the UK is planning a new investor visa designed to attract wealthy individuals to be willing to commit significant capital to the UK economy.

According to Bloomberg, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's labor government considers a special visa for foreigners investing in strategically regarded as artificial intelligence, clean energy and life science.

The new proposal is still in the early stages, but according to Bloomberg, according to Bloomberg, the recent economic winds, clamps down to other migration paths, and not UKS, and then closing the tax regulations, and on the unth-high-high-net-worth individual (UHNWI) baking of the unth-high-no-net-worth individual (UHNWI). It says that it can form some of the extensive efforts to fight.

Response to financial and demographic pressure

Since the first budget for Rachel Reeves in October, the UK has implemented a series of measures to strengthen fiscal belts, including a wide range of national insurance benefits tax hikes and a wide range of restrictions on work visas. These policies coincide with the pledge to reduce the overall immigration with Star Musth, but contributed to the surge in employment and eroded business trust.

Investor visas in the discussion appear to be a tactical movement to balance these effects and to maintain UKS appeal to international capital. As summarized in the white paper published this week, the British government is seeking to attract the best talent, entrepreneurship and investment in Korea, and seek a faster route in the UK's strategic industry to bring the right technologies and experiences to the UK's growth.

A government official cited by Bloomberg said that there is an agreement with the home office, the Treasury, and the Business and Trade Ministry on the need to judge high value -added individuals that can contribute to UKS economic ambitions.

Lesson of Step 1 Investor Visa

All new investor visas are inevitably seen through the lens of the current Tier 1 (Investor) Visa, and the previous government was suddenly terminated in 2022, and this program is concerned about the inflow of Russian capital.

As reported by the IMI at the time, the decision to discard the Tier 1 visa came after a long criticism, including the 2020 British government's review, when the visa path discovered a small number of cases abused for the purpose of money laundering.

Farzin Yazdi, an investor visa at Shard Capital, said, “We have been advocating for the reform and re -introduction of UKS investor visas for a long time before the sudden closed on February 17, 2022.

In order to avoid the initial repetition, the new investor visa will be characterized by a more strict qualification standard and screening process. The insiders suggest that the new investor visa will make a channel for sectors that match the national priorities, except for investments in real estate, as in previous versions.

“It is important for a new investor visa to coincide with the UK's visa, tax and financial regulations. This is a pivotal moment in which the UK shows world -class leadership as a gateway to investing in the UK, which is invested, safe, and mutually beneficial.

If implemented, the new path shows that the start of the UKS itself, as well as a wide range of European trends that reduce capital -based immigration paths. Over the past two years, several EU countries, including Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands, have generally closed the golden visa program based on special debates surrounding misuse. Hungary, meanwhile, is one of the EU countries that have opened the Golden Visa program for the last few years.

On the contrary, the United States continues to pursue aggressive capital defense strategies, including citizenship's path to investors who donated $ 5 million directly to the US Trump, through Donald Trump's proposal and so -called Trump Gold Card.

Whether or not the UK will follow a new investor visa remains. The government department has not officially mentioned the proposal yet, and the details of the minimum investment critical price, the required retention period and the benefits of residence are being discussed.

However, considering the political priority of growth restoration without fueling the current economic context and mass migration, the re -introduction of the investor visa is a more target and strictly controlled version, but it can prove more attractive options for the Starmer administration.

Christian Henrik Nesheim is the founder and chairman of the IMI. He is cited in an internationally recognized expert, a speaker, documentary producer and writer who is internationally recognized for the topic of investment migration, cited from economists, Bloomberg, Fortune, Forbes, Newsweek and Business Insider. Norway has spent the last 20 years in the United States, China, Spain and Portugal until birth.

