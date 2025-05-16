Vietnam faces heat on the stolen door of the Chinese price for us





Vietnam, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries are taken in the cross-fires of US President Donald Trumps Trade War with Beijing, the region being subject to increasing pressure to unravel the reaction of Chinese goods as it goes to tariff negotiations with the United States.

Chinese exports to the region jumped more than 20% last month, compensating for a plunge into American-Chinese trade and highlighting the accusations of the Trump administration that the Southeast Asian countries helped Chinese manufacturers avoid punitive prices.

Trade officials and experts said this practice, known as Transith, has become an essential problem in negotiations with the United States, with the Trump administration requiring the countries of the region to repress themselves to ensure the reduction of some of the highest levies imposed on the business partners.

Southeast Asia undergoes more pressure than the other regions of the world … Due to washing of origin, said Sharon Seah, coordinator of the ASEAN study center at the Singapores Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute. The United States thinks that the Chinese will use [the region] As a stolen door to continue exporting to the American markets.

The countries of the region hope for new interviews with the American representative of trade Jamieson Greer in the economic cooperation meeting in Asia-Pacific of commercial envoys in South Korea this week, after Washington and Beijing announced on Monday a temporary truce in their trade war.

Many companies assemble components manufactured in China in third countries in Southeast Asia, or add enough value to the products to legally modify their place of origin. However, some only boost their products with no added value, an illegal practice but difficult to trace.

Vietnam has been the subject of a most meticulous examination. The country, which has the third trade surplus with the United States after China and Mexico, has become a production power in the years following the first quarter when production has moved away from China.

It was distinguished several times by American officials for authorizing the Transith, and was struck by 46% of the prices on the Salvo of the Liberation Day in early April, before receiving a 90 -day stay.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told us to the leaders at a meeting this week that Washington had underlined the Transith in pricing negotiations, according to Adam Sitkoff, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi.

The absolute priority for the United States in these trade negotiations seems to be the issue of transit, said Sitkoff. Vietnam already intensified efforts to suppress illegal transithShip, he added.

Since the announcement of the reciprocal rate, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia have also promised to increase the control of transitos.

Prime Minister Vietnams Pham Minh Chinh at the Davos World Economic Forum. He told us leaders this week that Washington had underlined the transmission in the pricing negotiations Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images

Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand have organized initial commercial discussions with the United States and have promised to increase the purchase of American products and reduce non-tariff barriers.

These concerns were highlighted last week when Chinese customs data for April showed that Beijing exports to Southeast Asia increased by 21%, roughly the same amount in the United States had decreased.

The highest increases have been for Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, which, according to analysts, reflected Chinese companies channeling goods linked to the United States in third countries.

While the United States has agreed to reduce its additional prices on China to around 30% for 90 days under the announced agreement this week, its remaining samples are much higher than the rate of 10% currently in place in the Southeast Asian countries until July.

A senior government official of Southeast Asia who asked to remain anonymous said that the United States had clearly indicated in the tariff negotiations that they would not accept any other country on bilateral transactions.

The rules of origin are a big problem for the United States, said the official, who is involved in talks with Washington.

But the governments of the region will be wary of taking direct measures against Chinese companies for fear of angry Beijing, added the official. China is the largest trading partner and investor for most countries in Southeast Asia, which would try to avoid being forced to choose between Washington and Beijing.

Vietnam and Indonesia have both defeated themselves to maintain an unlined foreign policy that the first calls for bamboo diplomacy which allowed them to balance close ties with the United States and China.

But some countries had to make choices, said the manager.

Iseas Seaah said that the Southeast Asian countries would seek to project neutrality rather than take sides, but when a particular industry deserves to be protected for its own national interest, it can do it.

Deborah Elms, head of the Hinrich Foundation's commercial policy, noted any pressure from the Trump administration to reduce the Chinese content of goods from Southeast Asia would be difficult because the regional supply chains were also closely integrated.

If you are asked to sneak or get out of the Chinese content and apply very strict rules of origin, this will be complicated. Governments will have to make a political and economic calculation, she said.

If the United States will follow this particular path, then [it is] ask them to choose explicitly.

Visualization of data by Haohsiang Ko in Hong Kong

