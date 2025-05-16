Us Mint starts sales of $ 1 of money honoring the innovative NASA space shuttle





May 15, 2025

– The United States Mint is ready to launch the next $ 1 room in its American Innovation series, honoring the NASA space shuttle.

Thursday May 15 will open sales for gold coins from Midi Hae (1600 GMT). Rolls of 25 pieces struck in the installations of Philadelphia (“P”) or Denver (“D”) of mint will cost $ 36.25, while the bags of 100 coins of one of the two Mint locations will cost $ 125.50 each.

The Florida governor chose the space shuttle to represent the state in the American program Mint, which highlights American ingenuity.

“NASA's space shuttles have entered history as the first reusable space vessel in the world,” said Kelvin Manning, interim director o Kenedy Space Center in Florida, in a statement published by the Mint. “Today, while we strive to send back American astronauts to the moon and to Mars, NASA and Kennedy Space Center, continue to innovate new technologies, create new partnerships, inspire the Artemis generation and allow new discoveries to everyone on earth.”

From April 1981 to July 2011, the shuttle flew by two launch ramps in Florida on 135 missions and returned to an landing at Kennedy Space Center on 78 of these flights. Between the two, the winged orbiters were maintained and then coupled with an external fuel tank and two solid rocket boosters in installations located on the Florida space coast.

Although it has undergone two tragedies, claiming the lives of 14 astronauts, the space shuttle also opened the orbit land to more people and more types of people, piloting the first American women and minority crew members in space. Its capacities have allowed the recovery and repair of satellites, deployment and upgrading of the Hubble space telescope and the assembly of the international space station.

“The space shuttle, officially known as Space Transportation System, remains one of the most emblematic and influential spacecraft in history,” said Kristie McNally, acting director of Mint. “He played a central role in the progress of space exploration. We are honored to celebrate this major achievement.”

The $ 1 piece Florida American Innovation at $ 1 represents a space shuttle that goes out of the Launch Complex 39 in Kennedy Space Center. An exhaust plume of its twin boosters fills the lower edges of the design with stars in the background. Registrations are the “United States of America” ​​and “Florida” inscriptions.

The American medallic artist Eric David Custer sculpted the Image and Artistic Perfusion Program (AIP) program Ron Sanders designed it.

The design side of all the parts of the American innovation program presents the statue of freedom of profile with the inscriptions “in God that we trust” and “$ 1”. There is also a private brand in the form of stylized equipment, representing industry and innovation. The designer of AIP Justin Kunz has created the design and the Medallic artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted him.

Inability on the edge of the room are “2025”, the brand of Mint (“P” or “D”) and “E Pluribus Unum” (“Among many, one”).

There is a limit of 10 of each roll or bag of parts in order of the household. In total, mint sells 9,100 rollers of coins in Philadelphia; 8,050 rolls of Denver coins; 3,650 bags of philadelphia coins; and 3,450 bags of Denver parts.

In addition to their availability on the Mint website, rolls and bags of space coins will also be sold in mint sales centers in Philadelphia and Denver Mints and the head office of Mint in Washington, DC

Mint does not introduce the dollars of American innovation in circulation, although the parts are legal.

Presented in 2018, the American $ 1 innovation parts program included three spaces on the space theme. In 2019, Delaware celebrated the astronomer Annie Jump Cannon, who invented a system to classify the stars that are still used today. A year later, Mint released Maryland's Coin, which honored the Hubble space telescope.

In 2024, the mint released the room from the Alabama representing the Saturn V rocket, which piloted the first astronauts to the moon. The Florida's space shuttle dollar will be followed by the Texas play in honor of the mission control later this summer.

