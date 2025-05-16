Claudia Sheinbaum denounces the American payment tax as unacceptable | Tax News





Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum has denounced a provision in a tax bill considered to the US Congress which would impose homework for the sending of funds used to describe the money that people sent abroad for non -commercial reasons, often as gifts to family and relatives.

Thursday, during his morning press conference, Sheinbaum addressed the tax bill directly, qualifying the proposal to send funds an unacceptable measure.

This would lead to a double taxation because the Mexicans living in the United States are already paying taxes, she said.

She added that her government reached out to other countries with large immigrant populations to express her concerns about the American proposal.

This will not only affect Mexico, she said. This will also affect many other countries and many other Latin American countries.

According to World Bank data from 2024, India is the best beneficiary of international funds, with $ 129 billion from abroad, followed by Mexico with more than $ 68 billion.

In Mexico, in particular, experts estimate that shipments represent almost 4% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

But a large-scale tax bill defended by American president Donald Trump includes a language that would impose an excise tax of 5% on the payments sent specifically by non-citizens, including visa holders and permanent residents.

This bill would affect nearly 40 million people living in the country. American citizens, however, would be exempt from the tax on funding.

Trump carried out a campaign to discourage immigration to the United States and promote mass expulsion during his second term, as part of his America First Agenda.

Supporters of this platform say that the imposing funds would serve a clear deterrence for immigrants who come to the United States in search of better economic opportunities for themselves and to all the relatives they hope to support at home.

Mark Krikorian, Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies, an anti-immigration reflection group, told the Associated Press news agency that he thought that obstacles to funding can help brainstorm undocumented immigration to the United States.

One of the main reasons why people come here is to work and send money at home, Krikorian said. If it is much more difficult to do, it becomes less attractive to come here.

Under the bill weighing in the House of Representatives, the 5% tax would be paid by the sender and collected by the transfer suppliers, who would then send this money to the US Treasury.

But President Sheinbaum and other leaders called on the Republicans in the Congress to reconsider this provision, given the involuntary consequences it could create. Sheinbaum even suggested that the tax could be considered unconstitutional in the United States.

This is an injustice, in addition to being unconstitutional, she said on Thursday. But in addition, it is the tax on those who have the least. They should charge taxes to those at the top, not those at the bottom.

Critics of the measure emphasize that funding of funds can help stabilize poor areas abroad, thus limiting the probability of undocumented migration from these areas.

Additional obstacles to sending funds could create economic setbacks for these communities, not to mention the process more difficult for American citizens who are exempt from the proposed tax.

However, even if the tax bill is defeated or the provision of the sending of deleted funds, the Trump administration reported that it was planning to move forward with other measures designed to discourage migrants from sending funds abroad.

On April 25, Trump published on his media platform, Truth Social, a list of weekly political achievements.

On the last page, the best point in international relations was to finalize a presidential memorandum to close the shipments of funds sent by illegal foreigners outside the United States. Trump described the document to read essential.

