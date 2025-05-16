UKS immigration plan ambiguous





Hello, welcome to return to the British Newsletter. IM Delphine Strauss, FTS Economics Correspondent and Ive have a mystery about what the government wants to achieve with the proposal of immigration white paper this week.

On Monday, Keir Starmers Sir sounded close to the category with a close sound to the reformed voters who think of the UK. The UKS-Brexit immigration system, which has almost 1 million people in the net immigration in mid-2012, seemed similar to the free market experiment. Now, the government is closing the laboratory with the Star Messer word. The experiment is over.

However, the fundamental intentions and influence of the proposal material make it much more difficult to decipher.

In spite of the most important goals of reforms to reduce the net migrant minister of Yvette Cooper, he resisted the pressure to set an obvious numerical goal or planned family.

There is a good reason for that. The migration flow is unpredictable, and any goal is to easily crook the policy in a semi -productive manner, and the spectacular can lead to a curb that can be controlled by the workplace or research -related paths in response to the spike in the system.

But politically helped to avoid estimating how the new visa restriction affects the pure migration. According to Jonathan Portes, a professor of Kings College, London, if the central estimates with high uncertainty, about 100,000 people are reduced by about 100,000 people every year, the pure migration will be drastically reduced.

Considering the way the figures are supplied to the office to predict the budget liability, the financial headroom can be squeezed more enough to worry about the Treasury. But it may not be enough to satisfy anti -immigration sentiment.

But finally, the size of the clampdown depends on the details that the government has not yet decided or at least disclosed the implementation of the policy.

That skill migration is not over

Take a stated intention to phase a work visa for a skilled role.

In fact, this means that the current immigration list list (a work with a low wage critical price for a visa) is soon replaced by a temporary shortage list that can include the same occupation, but cuts the role of some managers.

This list includes only an important role in the government's industry strategy with each person's plan to train and hire British workers, and that individual employers cannot access the visa unless they do their own role in this strategy.

But Brian Bell, head of the Government Migration Advisory Committee, admitted that there are many questions before doing this.

What happens where the sector does not actually exist? You can talk with the Construction Industry Education Commission. Who will ring to talk to the IT sector? He asks. And even if the sector's plan is prepared, there is no obvious way to check the training of individual companies. Bell says that the company can imagine playing games.

Dora-Olivia Vicol, the chief executive of the Labor Rights Center, is Blunter, a charity that focuses on exploitation of labor. She said she said, she said, she said. That skill migration is not over. It will just make the employer more complicated, more expensive and more dangerous to the workers.

Graduate level job

As for an experienced migration, change is at first glance at first glance without the limit of not being imposed on a graduate -level work visa, and we promise to expand the path for people with very high talents in areas such as science and technology.

Alan Manning, a professor of London Economic School and a former professor of MAC, says that despite the fact that the employer is dissatisfied with commissions and rates due to lack of quota or labor market tests, the system remains very freely by world standards.

However, the government has not yet suggested important details of how far the salary critical prices for graduate schools will rise and how many salary premium employers should pay to hire skilled workers who bring family members.

This is important. NIMMI PATEL, the technical director of the sectoral organization, said he had already stopped hiring international graduates who had the right to work in the UK because they had to convert to a skilled worker visa in a few years. The new salary threshold introduced last year is so high that you won't get enough income to qualify for your career.

Chetal Patel, the head of the immigration officer of the law firm Bates Wells, said that the experienced worker path is now a complete non -star for several companies.

Consensus

Then there is a policy that is the most controversial policy to end the basic assumption that immigrants who have worked in the UK for five years deserve an agreement and wait up to 10 years.

This 10 -year consensus route has made England equal to Japan. The minister is already intended to apply new rules and arrive new to those in the UK.

But again, the impact of change depends on the details that the government can consult the point -based system to consult with the point -based system. The white paper says that the qualification period will be based on the point -based contribution to the UK economy and society.

All of this now adds to the tremendous uncertainty. The ambiguity can be politically helpful, while the ministers make a hard sound, while the option is open to how limited or allowed the regime is.

However, the source of new uncertainty about the business that is already struggling with an individual who is planning to plan an individual life and an unpredictable trade and fiscal policy is very stressed.

The list of questions from this white paper is longer and longer, Louise Haycock, a partner of Fragomen, a law firm specializing in immigration. Uncertainty is a key word. There are many businesses and individuals who feel very anxious. This makes their position more complicated, uncertain, and obviously expensive.

Ian Robinson, a global mobility company, said that the overall effect of the package is to drive out the high -skilled immigrants who claim that the government still wants to be welcomed and prevent the influx of other routes.

It feels like we accept them through teeth. Robinson says the UK is now out of global talent competition because many multinational companies are currently making contingent plans for employees who are not visas in the United States.

The UK has one of the most effective employment permits in the world. This seems to be made more expensive, slower, less certain and less open.

British number

This week's chart is about niche topics. Labor research policies are a national statistics office for relying on accurate data on the condition of the job market.

Almost two years have passed since the confusion of this survey has passed the British banks, ministers and wider research communities, and there are no reliable numbers without reliable numbers for the rich details that are generally provided by the survey, as well as basic indicators such as unemployment.

This week, the ONS said that the work to raise the response to the survey has finally began to get the results. The latest figures were 4.5 %of the unemployment rate from March to March, and now it is more likely to represent the labor market conditions.

But improvement is still very partial and costly.

ONS has been pouring resources in surveys for the past year and has hired a sufficient interviewer that can increase the number of people who approaches more than 50 % compared to the previous level of infectious diseases. We also pay 50 people in the voucher to respond to the previous 10.

However, the number of reactions is still less than the level of hate, and the response speed shown on the chart is much lower than in 2019.

This is important because it is more difficult to know whether the mix of people who respond to surveys have changed and whether they represent the entire population.

Despite the efforts to develop alternative management data sets, it is important because it is longer than expected because the quality of all ONSS survey -based data is currently under investigation.

The ONS is currently required for a new leader with the resignation of Lord Ian Diamond. If his successor is in place, it will be difficult and expensive to stabilize the survey.

