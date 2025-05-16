Yale teachers flee from the concerns of fascism





The teachers of Yale Marci Shore, Timothy Snyder and Jason Stanley have made their careers to study authoritarianism around the world. Now, they share their concerns about the rise of fascism in the United States, where they say that the situation has become so disastrous that they have decided to leave the country and their posts at the prestigious university to teach Canada, warning that America is confronted with a democratic emergency.

Were like people on the Titanic, saying that our ship cannot flow. We have the best ship. Weve obtained the strongest ship, said Shore in a new video trial for the New York Times. And what you know as a historian is that there is no ship that cannot flow.

In the video, Shore also referred to Nazi Germany and said that the 1933 lesson is that you go out as soon as possible.

The outings of high -level teachers came while President Donald Trump continues his repression against higher education. In March, the Ministry of Education opened surveys on dozens of universities across the country concerning the efforts of diversity, equity and inclusion of schools.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has also reduced the financing of several elite colleges concerning the allegations of anti-Semitism following a wave of pro-Palestinian events last year. Earlier this week, the administration announced that it would reduce additional $ 450 million in subsidies at Harvard University. It was in more than 2.2 billion dollars that were previously frozen.

Talking about American exceptionalism is essentially a way to make people get online.

Timothy Snyder

Since his entry into office, the president has used the power of the federal government to target political enemies and those who are publicly disagreeing with his administration. Attacks against universities are an extension of its remuneration campaign.

Stanley cited concerns about a possible persecution if he remained, saying he went to the University of Toronto “because I want to do my job without fear of being punished for my words.

Stanley said that in times of fascism, it is essential to set up resistance centers in relative security places.

Although he shares his colleagues concerns, Snyder said that he did not leave university explicitly because of Trump, citing personal reasons, including his marriage to the shore. In an article for the Yale Daily News explaining his release from the university, Snyder noted that conversations on freedom and non-liberté have become more difficult to have in the United States

The author of Tyrannia also offered a warning to the Americans who believe that fascism is only a problem abroad: talking about American exceptionalism is essentially a way to make people get online.

If you think there is this thing called America and its exceptional … that you have nothing to do, whatever happens, it must be freedom, said Snyder. And so while your definition of freedom is narrowed … and soon you use the word freedom, but what you are talking about is authoritarianism.

