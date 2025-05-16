



The United States is preparing to make substantial reductions in banking capital requirements.

It is according to Areportthursday (May 15) by the Financial Times (FT), which notes that the cuts would be the most important in more than a decade, and the last of a series of deregulation efforts of the Trump administration.

Familiar sources with the case have told the FT that regulators in the coming months would reduce the additional lever ratio, which obliges large banks to have a high quality capital amount against assets such as loans and things such as derivatives.

The rule was established in 2014, part of a series of reforms born from the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The banking sector adds the report, Haslobed against the rule for the years, arguing that it reduced their ability to extend the credit, penalizes lenders for having less risk assets such as US treasury bills and limits their ability to participate in the government debt market.

The penalty of banks for the holding of low -risk assets such as treasury bills undermines their ability to support market liquidity during stressful when this is most necessary, said Baer, ​​CEO of the Bank Policy Institute. Regulators should now act rather than wait for the next event.

But criticism warns that it is a bad time to reduce the requirements of banking capital, in the light of the volatility of the recent market and political upheavals under the White House of Trump.

Given the state of the world, there are all kinds of risks, including for American banks, the role of the dollar and the direction of the economy do not resemble at all at the right time to soften capital standards, told FT Nicolas Vron, main member of Theperson Institute for International Economics,.

The news comes in the heels of a series of deregulation movements in Washington. Last week saw the Financial Protection Office (CFPB) to consumers announce that it had planned torescind67 regulatory policy and regulatory orientation documents dating back more than a decade.

In addition, the agency should also ask a tovacate judge to rule 1033, the base of open banking regulations allowing customers to freely share their bank account and credit card information with fintech.

Addressing Pymnts earlier this week, the former official of the Treasury of the Obama Administration, Amias Gerety, argued that the simple fact of deleting the application without rewriting the underlying regulations could create an anchootic regulatory landscape for banks and fintechs.

If you will rewrite the rules, you must rewrite the rules. This is what the law says, said Gerety, adding that banks, the largest in particular, adopt a cautious approach to these new developments.

The more sophisticated you are, the more prudent you are going to be, he warned.

