Rachel Reeves says the British economy has begun to turn the corner.





Nick edser

Business Reporter, BBC News

Rachel Reeves said the growth figures are “very important.”

The British economy said, “I started turning the corner,” the prime minister said after growing more than expected in the first three months of this year.

Rachel Rachel said to the BBC that 0.7%of growth was “very encouraging.” But Shadow, Mel Stride, said, “It's a bit early to burst champagne cork.”

The growth figures were stronger than the predicted 0.6%and were helped by increasing consumer expenditure and business investment.

The figure showed a period of time before the US imposes import tariffs, and the British employer taxes have been raised in April, and analysts warn that strong growth is unlikely.

The labor government has been criticized by many companies that it has improved the economy as a top priority when exercising power last year, but the decision to increase the donation of employer national insurance (NI) can reach growth.

The International Monetary Fund is expected to reach the US import tariffs, while recent downgrades of the global economy and the UK.

Last week, the United Kingdom had a reduction in tariffs on US exports and struck a deal with the United States to remove, but the 10% charge of the blanket still applies to most of the products entering the United States.

Reeves told the BBC:

“We will still do more,” she added. “I absolutely understand that the cost of a life crisis is still a reality for many families, but today's numbers show that the economy has begun to turn the corner.”

Mel Stride criticized the employer's NI payment and called it a “job tax.”

“Labor has inherited the fastest growing economy in the G7, but their decision is in danger.”

Daisy Cooper, spokesman for the Liberal Democratic Party, said that this data is “positive news,” but “there is no time to be satisfied.”

The British Reform Deputy Director Richard T -Sea MP said:

The National Statistical Office (ONS) said the UK's dominant service division, which deals with businesses in sectors such as retail, hospitality and finance, is the largest growth driver for three months at the end of the year.

ONS data also found that the actual GDP, which measured economic production in per capita, rose 0.5% over the second quarter of the second quarter.

But analysts said Paul Dales of Capital Economics said, “It can be as good as this year.”

He said that GDP's strong increase would not be repeated because many activities have begun due to the increase in US tariffs and domestic business taxes.

DALES stated that exports increased 3.5%over the first three months and increased due to three quarterly decrease.

But HSBC's British economist, Liz Martins, said that she was “very cheered” by the numbers.

“Business investment has increased almost 6% in quarter and is also good at service.

“So selling it to the United States to make tariffs is not just selling to the United States.”

Annabel Thomas said her company would absorb US tariffs.

Annabel Thomas, the chief executive of NC'nean Whisky Distillery, headquartered in Scotland, said that he is “reasonably confident.”

British interest rates are expected to fall further this year, which actually affects the money in the pocket. “She says.

Since this project is growing in the United States, “I decided to absorb tariffs and maintain the price in the United States.”

John English says his company is “holding the fire.”

John Inglis is the founder of Diamond Tool Manufacturer Accessaform and hires 100 people and has factories in the United States. He says it's very difficult to make a decision on the future of business.

“We have tariffs. We do not know which road we are on. There are quite a lot of margins discounted by 10%.”

He said they were reluctant to move production to the United States because they were “people who brought people who do not work very loyal to us.”

Regarding the increase in employer NI, he says, “Additional … but it swears the benefits you need to expand.”

“We are holding the fire [on decisions] If you make a wrong decision now, everyone is out of work. “

Last week, the British Bank lowered the British interest rates from 4.5%to 4.25%, suggesting more cuts in the next few months.

However, the stronger growth figures have strengthened their market views on more interest rates this year.

Analysts suggest that they would be less likely to decrease than previously expected, influenced the so -called swap ratio, which had a significant impact on fixed rate mortgage prices.

Forecasts are very volatile, but mortgage interest rates can now be backed up. TSB said it will raise interest rates on Friday.

