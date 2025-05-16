Trump moves to block the American trips of Mexican politicians, he is linked to the drug trade pro





Propublica is a non -profit editorial room which investigates the abuse of power. Register to receive our biggest stories from their publication.

In what could be a significant escalation of American pressure on Mexico, the Trump administration began to impose travel restrictions and other sanctions against eminent Mexican politicians who, they say, are linked to drug corruption, US officials said.

Until now, two Mexican political figures have admitted to having been forbidden to go to the United States. But US officials said they expect more Mexicans to be targeted because the administration is working by the list of several dozen political figures who have been identified by the law enforcement agencies and intelligence as linked to the drug trade.

The list includes the leaders of President Claudia Sheinbaums to the Party of the Party, several state governors and political figures close to her predecessor, former president Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, said US officials. They insisted on anonymity to discuss sensitive policy plans.

Baja California's Mexican State Governor Marina Del Pilar Vila, confirmed that she and her husband, a former Congress member, were informed that their American visas had been dismissed due to a situation involving her husband. The fact that the State Department has canceled my visa does not mean that I have committed something wrong, she said at a press conference on Monday.

Sheinbaum said his government asked US officials to explain why Vila had been stripped of her visa but had been informed that such questions were private and that no other information was given.

Visa actions represent the latest political challenge for the new Mexican leader and his left -wing national regeneration movement, known as Morena. Despite the historical sensitivity of countries to any index of the interference of us, Sheinbaum has so far reinforced his support for the house by affirming the sovereignty of Mexico in discussions with President Donald Trump while moving to respond to his demands for action against the greatest traffickers.

Mexican journalists reported that US immigration officials have also drawn the visa from another border governor, AMRICO VILLARREAL DE TAMAULIPAS, affirmation that the governors' spokesperson rejected as not confirmed. (Villarreal was frequently accused of having links with drug trafficking, which he denied.) Last month, the mayor of this second largest city, Matamoros, was prevented from crossing the border of Brownsville, Texas, but he too insisted that he had not been officially stripped of his visa.

A spokesperson for the State Department refused to comment, noting that visa files are confidential under US law.

Three US officials have said that visa actions would probably be supported in some cases of the sanctions of the Treasury Department which prevent individuals from carrying out business with American companies and freezing the financial assets they have in the United States. Vila said she had no American bank accounts and had no sanction.

A spokesperson for the Treasury Department refused to comment on the sanctions plan.

The deputy chief of staff of the White House Stephen Miller Credit: Tom Brenner / The Washington Post / Getty Images

When the administration imposed prices in Mexico in early March, he said that the country's government had granted shelters so that the cartels engage in the manufacture and transport of dangerous narcotics, which has collectively resulted in the overdose death of hundreds of thousands of American victims.

As part of what he described as a total fight against fentanyl and other illegal drugs, the administration has appointed some of the largest Mexican traffic gangs as terrorist organizations and explored the possibility of unilateral American military actions against them, officials said.

The examination of Mexican corruption on drugs was launched by a small team of the White House which requested information from the law enforcement organizations and the American intelligence community on Mexican political, government and military personalities with criminal links.

The officials said that the group had shaped administration security policy with Mexico under the direction of an assistant internal security advisor of the White House, Anthony Salisbury. He is supervised by the deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

A White House spokesman refused to comment in response to questions about the role of groups in the initiation of travel sanctions.

A familiar official with the team list said that he was riding a file of around 35 Mexican officials who was compiled by Drug Investigators in 2019, after LPEZ OBRADOR began to stop Mexico cooperation with the United States in counter-drug programs.

This previous effort sought to identify the personalities of the Mexican government who could be prosecuted criminally for helping the drug traffickers. This led to the 2019 indictment in the country of the country, the former security chief, Genaro Garca Luna, and his drug conviction three years later before a New York Federal Court.

The two former DEA officials in Mexico who supervised the compilation of the 2019 list, Terrance Cole and Matthew Donahue, also proposed that the State Department cancels the American visas of some of the Mexican political figures who expect it. The higher American diplomats rejected this proposal.

Cole is now awaiting confirmation of the Senate as a DEA Trump Administration Administrator.

Some current and former Americans have expressed their concerns about the last plan led by the White House. They noted that the standard of evidence required for the cancellations of visas and the sanctions of the Treasury is much lower than that of a criminal trial, which could encourage supporters of the measures to act on what could be less than solid information.

The officials said that visa measures were taken under article 212 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which stipulates that non-citizens can be deemed ineligible for entry to the United States if the government knows or has reasons to believe that the foreigner is or has been a help, a companion, an assist, a conspirator or a collusion with others in the illegal traffic of illegal drugs. The law also allows the State Department to cancel the visas of relatives of a sanctioned official who could have benefited from their illicit gains.

An American official said that if the withdrawals of visas could send a powerful signal from the new will of the United States to challenge Mexican corruption, they could also arouse new conflicts between the two governments.

We should use all the government's resources to continue these people, said the manager, referring to corrupt Mexican officials. But the biggest question is: does it work with President Sheinbaum? Are you going to lose an opportunity now with a Mexican government which has been very in line on the drug front?

A former Mexican ambassador in Washington, Arturo Sarukhaan, said that new visa actions against eminent personalities of the Sheinbaums party would make him difficult to continue to claim a good relationship with the United States despite the often openly conflicting tone.

But at the same time, added Sarukhaan, it gives him a nationalist president with a very chauvinvy party behind her a perfect excuse to say that everything that happens in Mexico with the economy and everything else is because of American imperialism.

Lpez Obrador, who came to power in 2018, had promised to fight corruption like never before. Instead, he presided over an administration which denied having had a problem of corruption in its own ranks even though journalists produced a report after reporting that civil servants close to the president and even his own sons were committed to profit and the transplant.

Sheinbaum has taken a different tone. In a message to a Congress of the Morena party on May 4, she warned the faithful of the dangers of cronyism, nepotism and corruption.

All the members of Morena should behave with honesty, humility and simplicity, she said. There can be no collusion with crime, whether organized or white.

