



For several months, parliamentarians have questioned the Royal Air Force Air Force Base on the British government, just 40 minutes from Tel Aviv.

There, RAF Shadow Aircraft carried out regular surveillance flights through the entire war against Israel's surrounding territory.

In response to questions about this flight, the Pentagon insisted that they were supporting “hostage rescue.”

In the last few months, MP has asked the military, Luke Pollard, a few questions about the former British colonies. They all answered.

Until this week, the Labor Party MP Johnson asked questions about Israel's use of Air Force.

“What was the evaluation [the minister] Is the Israeli government a potential conflict of the Israeli government for the use of RAF akrotiri Airbase in Cyprus for military choice? “

On Tuesday, she received the following message: “The government has blocked questions about the use of military bases,” he said.

Monopoly: The United Kingdom considered the recognition of Palestinians in 2014 when Israel built a settlement.

The next day, in the House of Representatives, Johnson raised order. She noted that all six recent questions about RAF Akrotiri's activities were answered.

Johnson said, “This new ruling would have been automatically blocked without sorting,” Johnson told Judith Cummins.

Cummins said the military's previous government said, “We will not mention the foreign military aircraft movement along with the British airspace or the UK overseas base.

She added: “It is a government that blocks questions about this specific topic, not a table office.”

It was clear that this was a question of the foreign state's activities (in this case) for the airbase that the government blocked.

MEE requested an opinion in the mode.

'What should this government hide?'

Previously, there was a report on the Israeli fighter jet using Akrotiri base. In February last year, British officials asked not to land the F-35 jet for technical support in the long-term contract, Airbase, until the end of the Gaza War.

Another arrangement for Israeli helicopters to exercise at the base has also been abandoned.

'I am deeply concerned that such an operation decision will now prevent the important investigation and supervision of the military base of the parliament.'

-Kim Johnson MP

During the war, the details, including the Israeli jets using the Air Force base, were not disclosed.

There is also evidence that during the war with Gazawa, military cargo was airborne from A Krouty to Israel. His chicks often traveled to Cyprus at other US military bases in other European regions.

Johnson told Mee:

“In order to make such a decision, operating decisions especially interfere with these sensitive problems and interfere with important discussions.”

Johnson added: “RAF akrotiri was used as the basis of the Israeli bomber and has been a operating role in the UK information used since the invasion of the Israelites. Congress members should be able to investigate closely.”

She asked: “What should this government hide?”

In March, the British aid worker family, who died of Israel's drone strike in Gaza, refused to disclose information on the attacks collected by the RAF spy plane.

James Kirby, a 47 -year -old British army rifle, worked for the world central kitchen in April when Israel was killed by Israel's target attack against three original congregation. He died with many other people, including the other two British Veterans.

Pakistani soldiers supply all to Israel drones used by the British engine.

The British Defense Ministry (MOD) said the Times has a video of a RAF spy plane flying up to find the prisoner of Israel on the strike. This mode refused to disclose the video by citing national security and defense exemptions.

At the Westminster Hall of the same month, MP baked the military minister in a rare debate secured by the independent MP Shockat ADAM of military cooperation with Israel.

ADAM said, “We have performed 645 surveillance and reconnaissance missions in one year from December 2023 to November 2024, which corresponds to almost two flights a day.”

“We have heard that this flight is for surveillance and hostage structure, but then we must ask why we used RAF Atlas C1 aircraft.

Polad said that the United Kingdom is sharing an important, long -term and extensive strategic partnership with the Israeli state. In April, he praised RAF's role against Israel against Iran missiles and drone attacks.

He insisted that the surveillance flight through the Gaza said, “It is supporting the hostage structure.” “Information is conveyed only if we are satisfied with the international humanitarian law,” he insisted.

Pollard added: “For the reasons for operating security, as a matter of long policy, MOD does not confirm, reject, or mention foreign military aircraft movements within the UK or foreign military aircraft in the UK or in the UK overseas base.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uk-blocks-labour-mp-asking-about-israeli-bombers-using-british-airbase

