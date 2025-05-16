



In the UK and Germany, today (Thursday, May 15) will cooperate together to develop new long -range strikes of more than 2,000 km, and will confirm the two countries as the two countries develop European security and lead economic growth at home.

This is based on the signature of the Landmark Trinity House Convention on Defense Cooperation on the first bilateral defense contract between London in October.

The German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will hold the Defense Minister of John Healey MP at the first Trinity House Defense Ministers' Council in Berlin today, which blocks the threat of Natos Eastern Flank, and skilled jobs. We will discuss how this agreement on creating and committing investments at home already provides practical benefits.

The new 2,000km precise strike function is one of the most advanced systems designed by the UK, and will increase the UK and European defense sectors by protecting the British masses and strengthening NATO suppression.

The discussions focus on the P-8 Poseidon Maritime patrol and the Sting Ray Torpedoes' joint procurement program for the scouting aircraft, enhancing the national security of the two countries by improving the UK and Germany's ability to cope with the latest underwater threats.

The new promise will see that Germany will provide a government plan to support the changes in the northwest by procuring advanced military bridges in the UK.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said:

The UK and Germany are never closer, and the Trinity House contract is already affecting our security and economy. This partnership helps us to create jobs, improve technology, and defend engines for investment in the UK and Germany.

In a more dangerous world, NATO and European allies are united. Together with Germany, we were leading the way to support Ukraine, defend the Natos Eastern side, and invest in next -generation capabilities.

The prime minister follows a historical promise to increase defense spending to 2.5%of GDP.

Since the Trinity House contract was signed in October, the German crew joined the RAF employee with two flights on the UK P-8 Paseidon. The UKS Paseidon Fleet plays an important role in tracking Russian ships near the UK.

The defense ministers will meet again with Poland, Italy and France at a meeting of five European (E5) defense ministers in Rome tomorrow (Friday, May 16).

The United Kingdom and Germany will meet again with more than 50 countries and partners in June to hold the next meeting of the Ukrainian defense contact group. Since the British Chairman, about 23 billion people have received a pledge of military support for Ukraine.

The Trinity House Agreement is providing government plans for the government's change by strengthening the industrial base and increasing the skilled jobs at home to strengthen national security.

