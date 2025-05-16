Trump's insults and prices make relationships along the American Canadian border





Derby Line, Vermont this small village of 700 in the northeast kingdom of Vermont is surrounded by green hills and is located along the Canadian border of the United States.

On Caswell Street, a granite stone marks the border. An American can reach out and almost touch the houses on the Canadian side, although a panel warns people that it is illegal to cross the border here.

A warning not to cross the American Canadian border at Derby Line, VT. (Anthony Brooks / Wbur)

A few steps away, a visitor can walk in the library and the Opera Free Haskell, a beautiful Victorian brick and stone building that rides the border. Pass on a black line painted on the ground near the librarian office, and you enter Stanstead, Quebec.

The free library and the Haskell opera rides the United States – the Canadian border (Anthony Brooks / Wbur)

“It was intentionally built to be able to bring together the two countries and the two communities,” said Sylvie Boudreau, president of the Haskell board of directors.

Move from front and back through the border was as simple as a trip to the corner store in these border communities, which have been intertwined for decades. Certain stricter rules approached after the terrorist attacks on September 11, but an informal agreement between the two countries allowed Canadians to participate through the front door of the library, which meant crossing the border in America, no passport.

Now, according to new Trump administration rules, they can't do it anymore. The library therefore modernizes a rear door on the Canadian side of the building. To pay the renovation, the haskell launched a GoFundme page. Donations flocked.

We have received a lot of checks from the United States, “said Boudreau.

The library has also received many apologies, she said, Americans upset by the way President Trump treated Canada.

Sylvia Boudreau, chairman of the board of directors, is in Califourchon

Since 1906, the haskell has been a powerful symbol of cross -border friendship. But now Washington is the Stoking division, according to Boudreau, which said that many of its Canadian neighbors did not want to venture closer to America than the library.

“They want to boycott the United States. Some are afraid of crossing the border,” she said. “It hurts me and I become emotional.”

Trump's trade war has created chaos and uncertainty worldwide, while upsetting relations with some of the allies closest to America, including Canada and residents on both sides of the border are now struggling with the new reality.

A Quebec resident, Boudreau said that she had spent 20 years working for the Canadian border agency, so she recognizes the need for border security. But she said that the new rules and attitude from the Washington mischief along the border, which have a long tradition of close cooperation and friendship.

Her late husband was American, and like many people here, she saw the border as a line on a map. But now it separates the old neighbors.

A visit to the library earlier this year by the American Secretary for Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, did not help. Boudreau remembers that Noem has gone back and forth through the limit, parrobating his boss Trump referring to the Canadian side as “the 51st state”.

“As Canadians, we are all polite, so we haven't said anything,” said Boudreau. But Noem's buffoonery was “disrespectful”, she said, and made her angry.

Trump's taunts and prices have embittered the relationship between these two communities, complicating trade and reducing border passages.

“We definitely see less Canadian traffic going south,” said the mayor of Stanstead, Jody Stone.

The drop in border passages has a direct impact on the local economy; This means that fewer people fill up in service stations or have lunch in a coffee. And Stone expects the slowdown to the normally occupied summer travel season.

Not long ago, there were lines of cars at the crossing between Derby Line and Stanstead, keeping the American and Canadian border workers occupied. But during a recent Wbur visit, there were no lines; Officials on both sides of the border said that the drop in traffic was dramatic. According to the Canadian government, crossings between the two countries are down 48%, while summer flight reservations are down by more than 20%.

Stone said that the gap between Canada and the United States feels like a couple going through a “breakup”, after “betrayed the other”. He said Canadians feel a feeling of “due”, using the French word for “mourning”.

“This is what we are going through,” said Stone. “We also had an economic relationship and a friendly-friend-friendly relationship. And I think that is what we cry.”

Jody Stone, mayor of Stanstead, Quebec (Anthony Brooks / Wbur)

This break is also felt on the American side. Fritz Halbedl, who emigrated from Austria, and runs a derby online restaurant and inn with his American wife, counted on many Canadian customers, some of whom simply crossed the border for dinner.

“Thursday evenings, I have the first -rate evening, and the Canadians came,” said Halbedl. But he has not taken a reserve from Canada since March.

“It's a bit stopped,” he said.

Fritz Halbedl, owner of the Line Village Inn Derby (Anthony Brooks / Wbur)

During the winter, the Canadians composed skiing back in the Vermont stations. And less are border cities like Newport, at the southern end of Lake Memphremagog, where mayor Rick Ufford-Chase believes that a third of the summer street on the mainport street is supported by Canadian visitors.

Now, he said, let's go.

“So, in terms of tourism, it's dramatic,” he said.

Lake Memphremagog, looking north towards Canada from Newport city. (Anthony Brooks / Wbur)

Ufford-Chase, a democrat, said that he did not blame Canadians to feel “frustrated, injured and offended”.

“They say essentially:” We do not come before you regulate it and find out how to treat us with respect and dignity “,” he said. “Which is a completely reasonable expectation on their part.”

Beyond the wounded feelings, Chase said that Trump's decisions on Trump's prices on prices harm both sides of the border. He calls “superb” damage and the result of an unnecessary crisis made by Washington.

Rick Ufford-Chase, mayor of Newport, Vermont (Anthony Brooks / Wbur)

“Everyone is afraid of making movements because they have no idea what will happen next,” he said.

According to Ufford-Chase, many products made in the region cross the border “three times in preparation”.

“Have we taxed these products each time they go through the back and forth on the other side of the border?” He asked.

Despite what looks like a split, he is also determined to keep these communities together.

This week, representatives on the American side of the border will meet their stanstead counterparts to try to assert their historically close friendship. Brian Smith, republican member of the board of directors of the City of Derby, said that he was planning to attend the meeting. He is a big supporter of Trump, but even he recognized that Noem went too far with his taunts on a 51st state.

“She could have exceeded her border, so to speak,” said Smith with a little laugh. “I want Stanstead to know that we are always a large community, as far as I am concerned.”

Brian Smith, member of the Select card of Derby Line, VT. (Anthony Brooks / Wbur)

Stone, the mayor of Stanstead, accepted. He said that his beef was with Trump, not with the neighbors of the city to the south. He believes that many Canadians feel this, which led to the election of the Liberal Mark Carney as Prime Minister. Carney recently had an optimistic meeting at the White House, where he advised Trump that Canada was not for sale.

Load the YouTube video

Stone said Carney's victory and frustration along the Canadian border side “have everything to do with Donald Trump.”

“To say that we were going to be the 51st state has really frightened many Canadians, in particular Quebecers,” said Stone, who stressed that his French -speaking neighbors in Quebec are proud of their unique identity and culture. “We don't want to lose that.”

But Stone said that Canadians as they will always consider Americans as neighbors and friends. Even if there is now work to do to preserve this friendship.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Brian Smith is a member of the board of directors of the City of Derby (Derby Line is a village in the city).

