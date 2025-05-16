



Cities of all sizes and in all regions of the United States have increased in the population from 2023 to 2024, even metropolitan areas in the Northeast which had reported decreases in recent years, according to new data from the census office.

Continuing a trend that has dominated the last decade, the cities in the south and the west have experienced the fastest population growth in the country, with a city in Texas – Princeton – on the list with a growth rate of 30.6%.

Although the South is still a very popular destination for Americans moving to other parts of the country, some small towns in the region saw their growth block between 2023 and 2024.

Why it matters

The pandemic covidates an exodus of distant workers leaving expensive and crowded metropolises for more affordable places, often more stimulating across the country. Florida and Texas, as well as other southern and midwest states, have enormously benefited from this movement, signaling significant population increases, while the cities of the North East and Southwest have undergone losses.

But things started to change after the end of the pandemic, when the orders of return to the office summoned former distant workers in their workplace. In addition to this, popular destinations such as Florida become less attractive due to the growing risk of devastating extreme weather events and increased housing costs.

What to know

Cities with larger populations have experienced the largest population gains from 2023 to 2024, found the census data. Those who have populations between 5,000 and 9,999 increased by 1% on average; Those who have populations between 10,000 and 49,999 by 1.1%; And those who have populations of 50,000 and more than 1%.

In comparison, small cities – with a population of less than 5,000 people – failed 0.3% on average only.

The absolute winner in terms of the fastest population gain was Princeton, Texas, who knew the boom of this most explosive type in the country. The city has more than doubled its population since 2020, from around 17,000 to 37,000.

According to Princeton in a list of the 10 fastest cities in the country during the 12 months between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024, Fulshear, Texas (26.9%); Leesburg, Florida (18.5%); Celina, Texas (18.2%); Anna, Texas (14.6%); City hatreds, Florida (12.1%); Foley, Alabama (12%); Fate, Texas (11.4%); Rosemount, Minnesota (10.6%) and Garner, North Carolina (10.4%).

The 10 cities with the largest digital increases between the same time were New York City, New York (up 87,184 residents); Houston, Texas (up 43,217); Los Angeles, California (up 31,276); San Antonio, Texas (up 23,945); Fort Worth, Texas (up 23,442); Charlotte, North Carolina (up 23,423); Chicago, Illinois (up 22,164); Phoenix, Arizona (16 933); Seattle, Washington (up 16,813); and Jacksonville, Florida (up 16,365).

It was the first time since 2016 that Los Angeles was on the list of the best winners of the census. Jacksonville and Fort Worth both crossed the threshold of 1 million population, with 1,009,833 and 1,008,106 residents respectively.

Surprisingly, Washington, DC, experienced the 11th increase in the population, with 14,926 residents to reach a total of 702,250. Above all, these data precede the drastic cup of the Elon Musk Ministry of Elon Musk on Federal Workforce, a decision which, according to experts, will affect Washington and the city housing market. The city has almost doubled its population gain compared to the previous year.

What people say

Crystal Delbé, statistician of the population division of the census office, said in a press release: “Many population growth rates have reversed or experienced major changes between 2023 and 2024. Northeast cities which had experienced population reductions in 2023 are now experiencing significant population growth, on average.

“In fact, cities of all sizes, in all regions, have shown faster growth and larger gains than in 2023, with the exception of small southern cities, whose average population growth rate has remained the same.”

What happens next

The latest data provided by the census reflect the historical trends that should continue, including growth in southern and west.

But things change across the country: popular destinations such as Florida and Texas see a slowdown in migration (the moving process in another part of its country of origin) compared to the pandemic.

In addition, climate change makes the parts of the nation more expensive to live, which makes them more attractive to Americans who wish to move.

A map of the 10 fastest cities and villages with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024. A map of the 10 cities and the fastest with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024.

