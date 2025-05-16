



The president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, proclaimed that the United States could face an increase in supply shocks. Interventions one week after the central bank announced that it would hold stable interest rates in the midst of a period of economic uncertainty.

“We can enter a more frequent and potentially more persistent shock period – a difficult challenge for the economy and for central banks,” Powell said at a conference in Washington, DC, where American bankers met to discuss monetary policy.

Analysts also warned that US companies could face inventory deficits due to supply chain problems induced by prices. China container reservations to the United States dropped up to 60% after the pre-tariff peak in imports according to Flexport, a supply chain management company.

Powell recognized at the conference that the economic environment had changed since the last Fed strategy meeting in 2020, when interest rates were much lower than they are today.

“The longer -term interest rates are much higher now, due in large part by real rates given the stability of inflation expectations in the longer term,” Powell said on Thursday, referring to interest -adjusted interest rates.

The rate of federal funds is currently 4.25% to 4.50%. The Fed last week decided to maintain this stable rate – a sign that it still weighs the economic risks posed by the Trump administration prices. The central bank should meet again in mid-June, where it should maintain its reference rate to its current range, according to CME Fedwatch's predictions.

Volatility of inflation

Powell has also warned that higher real rates could trigger greater volatility in inflation than the United States has experienced during the “2010s' intersectoral period”-time of time between the 2008 financial crisis and the coco-19 pandemic of 2020 when the economy was in recovery mode.

Inflation was slightly relaxed last month, but is still greater than the 2% target of the Fed.

Powell's comments arise as American consumers and businesses continue to combat economic uncertainty due to the Trump administration and GO pricing policies. Trump and his team have met foreign leaders in recent weeks to negotiate agreements before the 90 -day break on reciprocal rates in July.

At an event with business leaders in Qatar on Thursday, Trump said the Indian government had offered to eliminate prices on American products, Bloomberg reported.

Recent announcements from the trade agreement with the United Kingdom and China encouraged the stock market that climbed on Monday following the American agreement with China. However, Wall Street analysts and economists note that high prices do not disappear anytime soon.

More CBS News

Mary Cunningham

Mary Cunningham is a journalist for CBS Moneywatch. Before joining the company and vertical finance, she worked at “60 minutes”, CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News associate program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fed-powell-trump-tariffs-supply-shocks-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos