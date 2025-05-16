Trump says that we are very close to a nuclear agreement after Iran accepted his conditions





CNN –

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington was very close to concluding a nuclear agreement with Iran after Tehran has somehow accepted his conditions.

Iran has somehow accepted the conditions: they will not, I call it, in a friendly way, nuclear dust. Was not going to make nuclear dust in Iran, he said.

Iranian officials did not publicly comment on Trumps' remarks, although the comments were reported by the semi-official news agency in Isna countries. CNN asked for a comment from Irans' mission to the United Nations.

Speaking during a round business table in the Qatari Doha capital, Trump reiterated that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and suggested that the negotiators were perhaps approaching an agreement.

During his Gulf tour, Trump repeatedly warned that Iran should never get a nuclear weapon, threatening to hit the country if it does not reach a nuclear agreement. But he has not explicitly excluded uranium enriching Iran on his own soil. Although uranium is used as nuclear fuel, it can be armed if it is enriched at high levels.

Iran said that its right to enrich uranium was not negotiable, but the Trump administration sent mixed signals to its position on the issue.

In an interview with Breitbart last week, US foreign envoy Steve Witkoff said that Iran's enrichment program is a red line for the United States. In an anterior interview with Fox News, he suggested that Iran could be allowed to enrich uranium with low levels.

Several series of talks took place between the United States and Iran, but the most recent in the Omanaise Muscat capital last weekend was described by the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A senior Trump administration official gave a more positive assessment, telling CNN that discussions, which lasted more than three hours, were encouraging.

World oil prices fell after the comments from the prevail. The price of a barrel of crude brent, the world's reference to oil, dropped 3% Thursday morning at $ 64 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the American reference index, fell 3.5% to almost $ 61 per barrel at the same time.

It is not known what Trump heard by nuclear dust, but the Gulf States, including Qatar, fear that an attack on Irans nuclear installations can cause an environmental disaster in the region and lead them in a broader regional war.

Speaking in Doha, Trump promised to protect Qatar.

For this particular country, because you are right next to it, you are a jet of stones, not even, right? You are distance to one foot. You can walk directly in Iran. Other countries are much more distant, so it is probably not quite the same level of danger, but we will protect this country, this very special place with a special royal family, he said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has castigated Trump's threatening remarks.

The American president is naive for thinking that he can come to our region, threatening us and hoping that we will retreat against his requests, Pezeshkian told a group of academics on Wednesday during a rally in the province of Kermanshah, according to Iranian media. We will never negotiate our dignity. It is in the blood of each Iranian,

You have tried to kneel Iran in the past 47 years. We have existed for thousands of years and we will continue as one for the coming years, he said.

Trump repeated his threats on Wednesday, saying that he did not want nuclear talks in Iran to take a violent course.

Two courses, there are only two courses. There are three or four or five, there are two. There is a friendly and a non-friend and not adapted to a violent course, and I don't want that. I will say it in advance. I don't want that, but they have to move, said the president.

