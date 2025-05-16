



Building sustainable prosperity for America and our allies: today in Abu Dhabi, President Donald J. Trump announced more than $ 200 billion in commercial offers between the United States and the United Arab Emirates who broke the total investment agreements in the Gulf region at more than $ 2 billion.

President Trump continues to advance the interests of the American people, improving market access for American exporters to strengthen our economic and national security. These transactions will considerably expand investments in the United States and the American market to access the United Arab Emirates. The following those represent only a few of the many transformative transactions obtained from the United Arab Emirates: Boeing and Ge Aerospace obtained a commitment of $ 14.5 billion in Etihad Airways to invest in 28 Boeing 787 and 777x aircraft manufactured American. With the inclusion of the new generation 777x in its fleet plan, the investment deepens the long-standing commercial aeronautical partnership between water and the United States, fueling American manufacturing, leading exports and supporting 60,000 American jobs. In America, strengthen critical mineral supply chains and current US production capacity with double -line. Emirates Global Aluminum and the Tawazun UAES Council on a pioneering gallium project that will help secure and stabilize the United States critical mineral supply chain. By diversifying the sources of this essential contribution for semiconductors and defense technologies, partnership strengthens the security of supply in America, supports high-tech manufacturing, and create jobs in the field of American critical minors and the defense industry. With ADIO and E &. A new global engineering center in Abu Dhabi will focus on AI, data centers and industrial IoT progressing the digital transformation of the AUes while supporting American research, engineering jobs and the demand for American technologies. Meanwhile, collaboration with E & accelerates the deployment of advanced connectivity, advanced and cloud computing solutions. Together, these efforts strengthen quality leadership in critical technologies, feed the creation of high -tech jobs and strengthen economic and national safety of the Americas. Amazon Web Services, E &, and the Cybersecurity Council of the United Arab Emirates have launched a sovereign cloud launch to accelerate the adoption of public cloud cloud services. The initiative is expected to contribute $ 181 billion to the digital water economy by 2033 and includes a new technological water cybersecurity technological center. This collaboration is expanding the demand for cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity technologies developed by USDELD, supporting highly qualified jobs in the United States and strengthening American leadership in a secure digital innovation in the world. These agreements set bases for investment, innovation and American uses in good health, especially in frontier technologies, aerospace, energy and critical minerals. Today's transactions strengthen investment and commercial relations in the United States and rely on the historic engagement of the AUes in an investment framework of $ 10.4 billion of 10 years which will contribute to the American boom in the infrastructure of IA, semiconductors, energy, quantum IT, biotechnology and manufacturing. The United States and UAEs have signed an AI agreement today which supports the $ 1.4 $ 1.4 $. This includes the water that undertakes to invest, build or finance American data centers which are at least as large and as powerful as those of water. The agreement also contains historical water commitments to further align its national security regulation with the United States, including strong protections to prevent the diversion of original American technology. The AI ​​US-UAE agreement strengthens bilateral investment partnerships, guaranteeing American security interests and domination in AI while extending the American technological battery to an important strategic partner.

The acceleration of trade and investments in a strategic partnership: the strategic partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates lasted decades and supported the prosperity and the security of the Americans and the Emiratis. This partnership includes strategic cooperation in defense, trade, energy, space and diplomacy, reflecting shared interests and mutual respect.

This partnership is particularly important thanks to the historical realization of the Abraham agreements announced during the first mandate of the Trumps presidency. Water is an important trading partner for the United States in the Middle East. Bilateral trade and investment have prospered, the United Arab Emirates serving as a hub for American companies looking for opportunities in the region. The United Arab Emirates had $ 35 billion in foreign direct investment in the United States, supporting more than 33,000 American jobs in 2023. Total American goods with the United Arab Emirates were $ 34.4 billion in 2024, with an American trade surplus of $ 19.5 billion, the third worldwide. The president wins over the historic visit to the United Arab Emirates is another opportunity to welcome new partnerships in Frontier Technologies, Health and Life Sciences, Mobility, Entertainment and many other fields.

Never tired of winning: President Trump continues to mark good deals for the American people, obtaining more than 2 billions of dollars in investment agreements with the nations of the Middle East for a safer and prosperous future.

The $ 200 billion agreements of water are based on $ 600 billion in Saudi Arabia and 1.2 dollars in Qatar. The president obtained on behalf of the American people. This occurs a few days after President Trump announced the American and US trade agreement and a joint agreement with China in the continuation of a more equitable and reciprocal trade which increases jobs and well -remunerated prosperity in America. Although the Biden President took almost four years to obtain $ 1 billion in investment, President Trump succeeded in his first month, with additional investment commitments that continue to take place. President Trump accelerates investments in America and obtaining fair trade transactions around the world, paving the way for a new golden age of sustainable prosperity for future generations.

