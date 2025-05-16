The United States says that Trump and Putin need to break through in Ukrainian talks





The US High Diplomat Marco Rubio says he has no great expectations for Ukraine -Russian peace talks that should be held in Turkey – and that Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin must meet so that progress is made.

“I do not think that we are going to have a breakthrough here until President Trump and President Putin interact directly on this subject,” he said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in southern Turkey.

Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine would send a delegation for talks in Istanbul, but criticized the “low level” delegation sent by Moscow.

Its leader, the presidential aid Vladimir Medinsky, insisted that the Kremlin team had “all the necessary skills”.

Earlier in the day, Trump – who visits the Middle East – also suggested that significant progress in peace talks were unlikely until he and Putin met in person.

Questioned by the BBC on the Air Force One if he was disappointed by the level of the Russian delegation, he said: “Listen, nothing will happen until Putin and I gathered”.

“He was not going if I was not there and that I do not believe that something will happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I gathered,” he added. “But we will have to solve it because too many people die.”

Trump said he would attend talks in Türkiye on Friday if it was “appropriate” but later said that he would likely return to Washington.

The delegations of Turkey, the United States, Ukraine and Russia were to meet in Istanbul on Thursday for the first talks opposite to Ukraine-Russia since 2022. Thursday evening, there was no time for them to take place. Some reports suggest that they could now arrive on Friday.

Watch: Nothing will happen until Putin and I gathered, said Trump

Vladimir Putin offered direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul in response to a call from European leaders and Ukraine for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Zelensky then challenged Putin to meet him in person, but Thursday, the Kremlin said that the Russian president was not among the officials because of his trips.

After a bilateral meeting with Erdogan in Ankara, Zelensky accused Moscow of “disrespect” towards Trump and Erdogan due to the lack of seniority of the Russian delegation and reiterated his challenge to the Russian chief to meet him personally.

“No meeting time, no agenda, no high level of delegation-it is a lack of personal respect for Erdogan, for Trump,” he said.

Meanwhile, Medinsky told journalists in Istanbul that Russia considered talks as a “continuation” of the missed negotiations in 2022 which took place shortly after Russia launched its large -scale invasion of its neighbor.

“The task of direct negotiations with the Ukrainian party is to reach the creation of long -term peace sooner or later by eliminating the deep causes of the conflict,” said Medinsky.

The Ukrainian delegation will be led by its Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, according to a decree by Zelensky published Thursday. He will also include his assistant intelligence chiefs, his general military staff and his foreign ministry.

Medinsky, who directed the previous series of missed negotiations with Ukraine in 2022, will lead the Russian delegation, said a press release from the Kremlin. The Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs and the head of military intelligence will also be there.

EPA

The head of the Moscow delegation, the presidential aid Vladimir Medinsky, insisted that the Kremlin team had “all the necessary skills”

Istanbul talks mark the first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since the unsuccessful effort in 2022.

Russia said it wanted to resume where they stopped.

The terms under discussion understood that Ukraine's requests become a neutral country, reduced the size of its military membership ambitions and abandon NATO – conditions that Ukraine has repeatedly rejected as the capitulation.

The fighting in Ukraine is raging, Russia claiming that its forces had captured two other villages in the Dotsk Eastern region on Thursday.

Moscow now controls approximately 20% of the territory of Ukraine, including the South Crimea peninsula which it illegally annexed in 2014.

British Defense Minister John Healey called on the Ukrainian allies to “put Putin on Putin”. Speaking after a meeting with the German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Thursday, Healey urged other sanctions against Russia “to bring him to the negotiating table”.

