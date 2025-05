This amazing elasticity may not be temporary

PA media

Rachel Reeves of Rolls-Royce Factory in Derby after the growth level was announced

It is not a boom, but it will be welcomed. Today's economic figures can reflect the irregular trade war elements and the bounce bags caused by stagnation at the end of last year.

If the gravity of the US tariffs and tax rising becomes difficult to raise taxes, growth may have lived short. But valid warnings should not interfere with the main story here.

The British economy is much better than the predictions full of fate for the first three months of this year. There was no near the recession. The growth rate of 0.7%won expectations. At least it is a return to normal and healthy growth at that quarter.

The continuous government's favorite indicators -growth of the remaining G7 high -tech economy -the UK will grow the fastest. This can check the numbers of Japan and Canada in the future, but it will be lower.

Almost everyone is expected to grow in this quarter, but after several months of tariff uncertainty and April taxes, this figure should change the framework of thinking about the British economy.

Are millions of families still suffering from living expenses? yes.

Are small companies under pressure from the increase in employer national insurance and national living wages, especially in retail and hospitality? Also.

But if you move away from that important field, it is definitely elastic and looks more.

The influence of interest rate cuts and relative political and economic stability would have been much more important.

Actual income is increasing, and in many businesses outside the retail and hospitality, the increase in national insurance donations has been accepted due to pressure on profit margins and wages.

He is a stronger consumer in the demographic statistics spent in the store as well as the transition to the national wage increase.

The United Kingdom is far from the predictions of early January, but the destiny, which is widespread, is the world that identifies the risk of the British mini -budget style crisis and the rise of the government borrowing rate (mainly by global factors).

There is an obvious challenge.

Shadow Chancellor has the right to say that there should be no champagne cork, and there was no foam when Rachel Reeves spoke at the Rolls-Royce factory after the number was posted.

However, this number provides opportunities for the superintendent after the government's growth and partially increasing self -growth according to the government.

Strongly growing economy, stable economic policies, interest rates fall, and current global trade stability as an oasis of global trade stability are significant sales points in an uncertain world.

She said she resisted my proposal that Reeves's clear back bench rebellion could negotiate her welfare cuts.

However, as the prime minister focuses on immigration crackdowns, the prime minister can work more in the persuasive project of the government's top priority.

For example, a construction company will soon have an interesting conversation for a construction company to provide 1.5 million houses and a planned new infrastructure or employee nursing home.

It is relief that the UK economy looks flexible and powerful.

It may be temporary, but we should not be that. This figure provides an appropriate moment for British optimism and difficult sales for other regions in the UK.

