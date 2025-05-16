Judge Jeanine sworn as an acting American lawyer for DC





Former judge Jeanine Pirro was sworn in as an acting prosecutor for Washington, DC, Thursday.

Pirro, 73, will now lead a team of lawyer in the defense of the administration of President Donald Trump before the courts as well as to continue local crimes in the national capital.

“Congratulations judges Jeanine who will soon make DC again great!” Sergi Gor, the director of the staff of the White House presidential personnel, wrote on social networks.

President Donald Trump announced that he was appointing Pirro to the role last week.

Jeanine Pirro will now be a American lawyer for Washington, DC (photo of Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images))))

“I am happy to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed acting lawyer from the United States for the Columbia district,” wrote Trump on social networks.

“Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position and is considered one of the best district prosecutors in the history of New York State. She is in a class alone. Congratulations Jeanine!”

Pirro has left Fox News Channel and a rotation of Fox News personalities will fill his seat on “The Five” until a new co-host is appointed.

“Jeanine Pirro has been a wonderful addition to the five in the past three years and a long-standing beloved host from Fox News Media who has greatly contributed to our success throughout her 14-year term. We wish her all the best in her new role in Washington,” said a spokesperson for Fox News Media in a press release.

President Donald Trump hit Pirro to leave his role as Fox News. (AP photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

Pirro was deputy district prosecutor and district prosecutor in the county of Westchester in New York and became the first woman to serve as a judge in the court of the county of Westchester.

She joined Fox News Channel in 2006 and welcomed “Justice with Judge Jeanine” for 11 years before joining “The Five”, which became the most watched program on cable information.

Trump also announced on Truth Social that Ed Martin, who was the previous acting American lawyer at DC, will move to the Ministry of Justice as “director of the Armament Working Group, Assistant Assistant Assistant Prosecutor and Pardon Lawyer”.

Joseph Wulfsohn of Fox News contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a Fox News Digital journalist covering national policy and the main events of information. Send advice to [email protected], or on Twitter: @hagstrom_anders.

