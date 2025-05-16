Why do countries issue travel opinions for the United States?





Fabian Schmidt, a New Hampshire resident, returned home from his family in Europe when he was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) by customs and the protection of the United States after showing his recently renewed green card. Originally from Germany, he had lived in the United States for 18 years, but the 34-year-old has been detained for almost two months after being informed that he was a risk of theft.

Finally released last week, he detailed the dehumanizing experience, which included research and locking in an isolated cell at GBH News this week. I love this country and people in it so much, but I would tell you, the system is broken, he told the public media.

Schmidt is only one of the many owners of American visa and permanent legal residents who were arrested on the border by returning from international trips, including a renal transplant doctor from Brown University, who has a work visa, but was expelled in Lebanon.

Foreign nationals have also recently met roadblocks by trying to legally visit the country, including a researcher who, according to French officials, was refused after entry after his phone was searched and immigration agents found critical messages with regard to the Trump administration.

Following these incidents, Canada and several European countries have issued travel opinions for the United States. Although most government warnings do not specify why they have been added, the calendar indicates the Trump administration decrees concerning immigration and the tightening of border policies.

The objective is to stop illegal immigration, Larry Yu, hotel management professor at the School of Business at George Washington University, told Cond Nast Traveler. But then, the decrees are also linked to other questions such as transgender identification, so it actually adds a lot of confusion, uncertainty and concern for American travel industry.

Many European countries that have issued American travel warnings have reported the executive decree of white houses which declares that it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, men and women, potentially causing problems for transgender travelers with self-identified or X gender markers.

The recent increase in travel warnings already has a major impact on American tourism, according to YU, because several of the opinions have been issued by countries which are the main engines of incoming travel in the United States, including Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The image that the United States has always projected is that was welcoming and diversified, “said Yu, adding that recent events mean people think about how it see the United States.

The United States is expected to lose $ 12.5 billion in travel spending this year, according to a new World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) report this week, citing a drop of 22.5% compared to advanced expenses, falling to $ 169 billion against $ 181 billion last year.

This is an alarm clock for the American government. The largest economy of travel and tourist tourists in the wrong direction, not due to a lack of demand, but due to a failure to act, said the president and chief executive officer of WTTCS, Julia Simpson, in a statement. While other nations deploy the welcome carpet, the American government sets up the closed panel.



