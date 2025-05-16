American doctors rewrite DNA from infants suffering from serious genetic disorders in Medical First | Gene edition





In the United States, doctors have become the first to treat a baby with personalized genetic edition therapy after diagnosing the child with a serious genetic disorder that kills about half of the people affected in early childhood.

International researchers praised the feat as a medical step, saying that it demonstrates the potential for the treatment of a range of devastating genetic diseases by rewriting defective DNA shortly after the birth of affected children.

Specialists from the Children's Hospital in Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania began to work as soon as the boy was diagnosed and finished the complex design, manufacturing and safety of personalized therapy in the six months.

The baby, known as KJ, had the first dose of tailor -made treatment via a infusion in February and two other doses in March and April. The doctors said that he was booming, but that he would need careful surveillance for life.

Dr. Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas, the team's principal doctor, said the breakthrough had been made possible by years and years of progress in genetic publishing. Although KJ is just a patient, we hope he is the first to benefit from it, she said.

KJ was born with a severe deficiency of CPS1, a condition that affects only one at 1.3 million people. Assigned people do not have a liver enzyme that converts ammonia, the natural degradation of proteins in the body, in urea so that it can be excreted in the urine. This causes an accumulation of ammonia that can damage the liver and other organs, such as the brain.

While some patients receive liver transplants for CPS1 deficiency, babies with serious illness may have suffered damage when they are large enough to operate.

Writing in the New England Journal of Medicine, the doctors described the meticulous process of identifying specific mutations behind KJS disorder, to design gene therapy to correct them and test the treatment and the fatty nanoparticles necessary to transport it to the liver. Therapy uses a powerful procedure called the basic edition which can rewrite the DNA code a letter at a time.

KJ spent his first months of life in the hospital with a restrictive diet, but since his treatment, doctors have been able to increase the amount of protein in his food and use fewer drugs to eliminate nitrogen from his body. Details have been presented in the annual meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy in New Orleans.

The medical team said that a longer follow -up was necessary to see to what extent the therapy operated, but the first signs were encouraging.

The promise of the gene therapy that we have heard for decades is materialized, and it will completely transform the way we approach medicine, said Professor Kiran Musunuru at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Miguel Ngel Moreno-Mateos, geneticist at the University of Pablo de Olavide in Seville, said: although this was a very specific approach, partly motivated by the devastating nature of the disease, this represents an important step which demonstrates that these therapies are now a reality. As the article reports, the patient will be monitored for a long time to ensure his well-being and determine if additional doses are necessary to further improve the symptoms of the disease.

