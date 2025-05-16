



An undocumented immigrant who lives in Florida is faced with a fine of more than $ 1.82 million for omitting to leave the country after receiving a referral order 20 years ago, CBS News learned.

According to the notice sent on May 9 by the Department of Civil Immigration Fines and Customs Enforcement and provided to CBS News, the 41-year-old Florida woman and the mother of three, which CBS News has chosen not to appoint, was billed $ 500 for each day she stayed in the United States since the order of referral was issued in April 2005, which increased $ 1,821350.

CBS News contacted Ice to comment.

This case represents an application of the civil fines listed under the 1952 immigration and nationality law, which also obliges undocumented immigrants to register with the American government, according to Michelle Sanchez, the immigration lawyer based in Florida representing the horrible immigrant.

In February, the Trump administration announced its intention to illegally penalize those who live in the United States under this Immigration Act. It includes a range of regulations but has always rarely been applied since its implementation.

According to Sanchez, the referral order was made after the woman was not presented to a hearing in 2005.

In 2024, Sanchez filed a request to reopen the case of his client and raised the referral order, arguing that the Honduurian woman was eligible to ask for residence in the United States because she had lived in the United States for more than 10 years without a criminal record.

Sanchez said his client is also the mother of three American citizens who would be eligible parents because they would suffer from extreme and exceptionally unusual difficulties if it was expelled.

Under the Biden administration, ice lawyers have received the discretion to reopen the cases to raise the referral orders. However, hundreds of thousands of these requests have remained pending, however, according to Sanchez. In March, Ice informed the immigration lawyer in Florida that they could not reopen the case of his client because the Trump administration did not offer advice on this discretionary power of prosecution.

Sanchez told CBS News that she had seen an increase in ice issuing fines to its customers who remain illegally in the country, but the civil fine of $ 1 million marks a first.

“Ice terrorizes individuals without even having to get them,” said Sanchez. “They terrorize them by sending these opinions where they inflict infractions to individuals an exorbitant amount of money that a person sometimes does not make this amount of their lives.”

The opinion sent to the mother of three children from Florida indicates that the fine can be disputed and what to request a personal interview to do so is an option.

“They enter the lion's den,” said Sanchez, adding that whoever receives such an opinion should first contact his immigration lawyer before appearing in person to challenge fines.

Sanchez indicates that she will call on her client's fine, because Hounturan's mother has never been informed of the consequences of not having left the United States once the order of referral issued.

“I salute the ordered application of the Immigration Act and I welcome CBP protecting us,” said Sanchez, “but the laws must be respected and if the rights are trampled on, there must be consequences.”

More CBS News

Nidia Cavazos

Nidia Cavazos is a campaign journalist in 2024 for CBS News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/undocumented-immigrant-1-point-82-million-dollar-fine-failing-to-leave-u-s-after-2005-removal-order/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos