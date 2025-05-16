Who are the richest people in England?





The billionaire Hindu family took the list of Times Rich for four consecutive years despite the decline in property.

The GOPI HINDUJA and his family, behind the Hinduja group of India, were the richest by the British after recording $ 35.3 billion in wealth.

(PA graphics)

Inventor James Dyson Proclamated and Manchester United parts owner Jim Ratcliffe was one of the billionaire in the highest level of the annual wealthy British list.

The list has declined in three years between 165 and 156 in the midst of criticism of the new labor government's policy.

According to Rich List, they are the 20th richest and family in the UK.

Billionaire businessman GOPI HINDUJA, Hinduja Group's co -chairman (Aaron Chown/PA)

1. GOPI HINDUJA and 35.3 billion won

The wealthy family in the UK has built a wealth at Mumbai -based Hinduja Group, which is based in business sectors, including banks, finance, media and entertainment and energy, and there are about 200,000 employees worldwide.

But the family fell from 37.2 billion to 3.53 billion.

2. David and Simon Reuben and 26.7 billion won

The billionaire brothers made money through property and technology with private equity and investment business Reuben Brothers.

Brothers were born in Mumbai and grew up in England.

3. Leonard Blavatnik

The third is a British American business company and Park Ae -ju chair, a Ukrainian -based Ukrainian who built his property in Russia.

He unveiled Warner Music in 2011 in June 2020.

4. James Dyson Proclamated 20.8 billion

Lord James Dyson, an English inventor and entrepreneur, is famous for its founding technology company Dyson and is famous for inventing the cyclone backless vacuum cleaner in the 1970s.

He later moved to the beauty industry, and the hair tool line was especially popular.

Earlier this year, he criticized Rachel Reeves' tax policy. Dyson owns 36,000 acres of British farmland.

5. IDAN OFER 20.12 billion

Israel's billionaire businessman IDAN OFER is one of the two sons of the shipping Sammy OFER. His father, who died in 2011, was once the richest man of Israel.

He is interested in transportation, energy and about 30% of the Spanish football club Atletico de Madrid.

6. Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family 177.5 billion won

The Weston family has developed most wealth through investment in retail. We own an important stake in Associated British Foods, which owns Primark and produces SUGAR.

The family has seen more than 3 billion won over the past year.

Ineos Boss and Manchester United Minority Owner Jim Ratcliffe Sir (Lucy North/PA)

7. JIM RATCLIFFE

Jim Rat Cliff, the owner of Manchester United parts, is the founder and chairman of ENEOS, a global chemical company founded in 1998.

Manchester -born businessmen acquire a small number of stakes in February last year and control football operations at the club. He faced fans' criticism of the club's financial decision, including hundreds of job cuts.

He had previously ranked first in the list, but dropped third in the publication this year.

8.

Born in India, MITTAL is the chairman of Arcelormittal, a multinational steel company headquartered in Luxembourg and is the largest steel manufacturer in Europe and North America.

He owns mansions at Kensington Palace Gardens, one of the most expensive streets in the world and is a co -owner of Queens Park Rangers Football Club.

Queens Park Rangers Co -owner Lakshmi Mittal (Mike Egerton/PA)

9. John Fredriksen and family 13.68 billion

John Fredriksen owns oil tankers and is a shipping machine born in Norway, which invests in fish agriculture, dry bulk and deep sea drilling leagues.

10. Igor and Dmitry Bukhman 12.54 billion

Bukhman Brothers is the largest riser on this year's list after doubling your property.

The Russian duo created a property for mobile games such as Gardenscapes and FishDom.

11. Kirsten and Jorn Raus are 12.55 billion

KIRSTEN RAUSING is another person who has benefited from inheritance, and his grandfather's shares are packaged in business and packaged Tetra Laval to revolutionize drinks such as milk and orange juice in the box above the glass bottle.

A Swedish businessman is greatly involved in horse racing, and her brother Jorn Rausing also co -owns Tetra Laval.

12. Michael Plat 12.5 billion

Preston's financialist Michael Platt is a co -founder and chief executive of the hedge fund BlueCrestal Management, one of the world's largest and largest investment companies.

His hedge funds benefited from betting on monetary and bond markets when Donald Trump's election shook the financial market.

13. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho 10.09 billion

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken is a Dutch businessman and one of the richest women in the world.

Her husband, former Olympic skier Michel de Carvalho is sitting on a business board.

High Grosvenor, Westminster and Olivia Henson leaves Chester Cathedral after marriage last year (Peter Byrne/Pa)

14. Westminster Duke and Gross Benner Family 9.88 billion

Hugh Grosvenor is the seventh duke of Westminster and immediately became a billionaire when he inherited the title and control of the historic Grosvenor real estate from his father in 2016.

Duke, a 34 -year -old prince Georges, was selected as the richest man under 40 years old in the Times Richlist.

15. BAMFORD Prepression 94.5 billion won

Sir BAMFORD operates JCB, a billion -pound construction equipment manufacturer, acquired from his father, Joseph Cyril Bamford, in the 1970s.

As a major political donor, he is also a director of the policy research center think tank.

King of BAMFORD (Arthur Edwards/the Sun/PA)

16. Denise, John and Peter Coates 94.4 billion

The Coates Family is a co -founder of BET365, one of the world's largest online gambling companies and is originally based on a betting store chain operated by Father Peter Coates.

17. Carrie and Francois Ferodo and 9.3 billion won

Carrie Perrodo, a Singapore, has inherited one of the world's largest family oil company Perenco after Hubert Perrodo's death in 2006.

Her son, amateur racing driver Francois perrodo is currently chairman of Perenco.

18. Barnaby and Merlin Swire and 9.25 billion won

SWIRE FAMILYS FORTUNE comes from SWIRE Group, a global business across property, transportation and industry.

Barnaby SWIRE, who was educated, is the cousin of Merlin Swire, the sixth generation descendant of the group founder.

19. Marit, Lisbet, SIGRID and HANS attacked 9.9 billion people.

Marit Rausing is a widow of Hans Rausing and established a Tetra PAK packaging business founded by his father in 1944. Lisbet and SIGRID are children.

20. Alex Gerko 8.75 billion

Moscow mathematician Alex Gerko founded the algorithm trading company XTX Markets in 2015 and grew rapidly in the UK and has offices around the world, including New York City, Paris and Mumbai.

The founder of the company, who gave up Russian citizenship, saw more than 3 billion worth of value compared to the previous year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/rich-list-2025-wealthiest-people-053000577.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos