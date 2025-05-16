American companies increase shipments from China after a pricing break





Companies have started accelerating expeditions to the United States from China after President Donald Trump interrupted some of his prices on imports from this country, creating an increase in demand that could lead to bottlenecks from the supply chain in the coming months.

China freight reservations increased by almost 300% this week compared to the previous week, arrows at the highest level of the year, said Ben Tracy, vice-president of strategic business development at Vizion, a company that produces container monitoring software. It came after Trump announced on Monday that he was reducing the price on Chinese imports for 90 days while Washington and Beijing are pursuing commercial talks.

American companies interrupted shipments and canceled orders last month, when Trump increased his prices on Chinese imports to more than 145%, which makes many companies unaffordable to import their goods. While Chinese imports are still faced at a price of 30%, companies seem to take advantage of the 90-day break on higher rates to catch up with delayed shipments and obtain as many products in the United States as possible at the relatively lower rate.

During the last month, we saw a huge drop in trans-Pacific trade, in particular China, lowering from 60% or more in terms of volumes, said Jessica Dankert, vice-president of the retail industry leaders association. So now that we have at least a relative certainty for the 90 -day window, we are certainly expected to review these volumes falling back.

But despite the break of certain prices, companies do not expect fluid navigation in the coming months.

It can generally take about a month for goods to move from China to the United States, but an increase in demand and a limited number of ships, port accosting and trucks to transport goods could be added to several additional months, said Bryan Gross, director of PWC who works on the problems of the supply chain.

There is only a certain capacity in this pipe, it can only develop so far. There are only a number of container ships. There is only a certain number of appointments in the ports to be able to consume this capacity, he said. This bubble of goods will start to cross the system, but it is limited by the size of the pipe.

This supply and demand imbalance could also lead to higher shipping rates, which have already jumped in recent days.

Because it can take several months to a ship to go to the United States, then return to China, an increase in ships leaving China in the coming days and weeks could lead to a shortage of ships with available containers this summer, which is peak time for retailers to send their goods back to school and vacation.

What can be a problem is that in two months, what would be a high season for retail, we may not have enough containers available in China to load, not only containers, but also not enough ships, said Tracy.

For other industries, it could already be too late to get the goods on time for their high season. Importers of American fireworks have interrupted many of their expeditions from China in April because they could not afford the higher rate rates, said Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association.

Although prices in China remain a significant cost at 30%, companies have started to resume shipments, she said. But it will probably be too late for some to get their products in time for July 4, which leads to a shortage of certain products.

Everyone rushes now to try to take advantage of the 90 -day break. But these navigations, reservations take some time. It’s not like you’re just a lighting switch and everything’s back, Heckman said. Companies take these arrangements, they will try to enter what they can, but some of them will probably come after July 4.

There could also be consequences for next year, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence and the fireworks industry expected an increase in demand. Many fireworks companies interrupted their production in China in April due to uncertainty around prices. Although some have restarted this production, they have lost precious manufacturing time during a limited window when Chinese companies can produce fireworks for the American market, said Heckman.

The retailers also remain concerned about the longer -term impact than prices may have on their business when they try to plan the coming months.

Now that we have a window of a little more certainty for an immediate future, there is the ability to plan a little more and try to obtain some of the most critical goods in production and on water and brought to the United States, said Dankert. But I think that the long -term air, what the company and what the industry really needs is the feeling of stability and the type of certainty in the future to make these longer decisions around the order.

