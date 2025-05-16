



The amount of tax evasion and avoidance of wealthy people can be much higher than the previously thought of the British tax authorities, according to a report from the National Audit Office.

The wealthy people who earned more than 200,000 people annually by HM Revenue & Customs or more than 2 million assets paid 140,000 per person in 2023-24. This amount represents 25 %of UKS personal tax receipts.

However, due to the complexity of most wealthy people, the NAO warned in Friday, the NAO warned in Friday, the HMRC has made it more difficult to present a chance to identify debt taxes and deliberately pay the right amount.

The report said that in 2022-23, HMRCS had only 19 billion won in estimates of the tax gap between the Kohod's tax gap.

However, HMRC has doubled its annual compliance yields of wealthy individuals in 2023-24, from 2.2 billion to 5.2 billion to 550 million. This term refers to tax income collected by HMRC to ensure compliance.

This figure said that HMRC collected more taxes than previously believed before.

The NAO report said:

Despite the increase in the population of wealthy people, the number of criminal prosecutions for unpaid taxes and HMRC punishment issued by wealthy people in recent years has decreased.

Gareth Davies, head of NAO, said HMRC deserves credit to significantly increase the additional tax revenue raised from the rich taxpayer.

But he added: This can indicate that the ratification level is higher than the previous estimated. HMRC also needs to provide greater transparency in order to give all taxpayers a greater confidence to the public that can contribute to their fair shares.

The report also deals with the issue of tax evasion and evasion of wealthy people with overseas assets, and the NAO said that HMRC recognized HMRC as a major risk.

According to the HMRCS public estimation, the 2018-19 route has lost 3 million tax revenues.

The report pointed out that British tax residents have 84.9 billion in overseas accounts in 2019. Internally, HMRC has confirmed a large amount of taxes at risk from all forms of overseas non -compliance, but does not announce this value.

Meanwhile, the Tax Office presented only a limited strategy to solve the tax evasion and avoidance of wealthy people, NAO said.

In the fall budget, the government has provided funds for 5,500 HMRC compliance employees over the next five years, the report said. But the tax office said there was no clear plan to secure the skilled employees needed.

Among the many recommendations, the report demanded that HMRC developed a clear strategic vision, solved rich ratification, and provided enough transparency to give the public a greater confidence.

Caitlin Boswell, the advocate and policy officer of the campaign group, TAX Justice UK, said that the gap between the richest people is increasing.

She said she said because she said, such as a secret maritime tax haven used to ignore assets that tax authorities were not supervised.

She also criticized the problem of wealthy people using tax agents to use the loopholes of the system.

HMRC said it was obligations for everyone to pay the right tax according to the law, regardless of the wealth or status.

The government has provided the most ambitious package to bridge the tax gap and bring additional 75 billion additional to the annual public service by 2029-30.

