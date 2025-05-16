Knowledge of initiatives attracting scientists abroad





The European Research Council is developing new longer and larger subsidies to attract the best scientists.

The Spanish ATRAE ATRAE State research program, which is designed to attract international researchers, this year focuses on American scientists. Offered an additional 200,000 funding for researchers who have been selected and who come from the United States, said the Minister of Spanish Sciences, Diana Morant, in Nature.

The Dutch Research Council has launched a fund to attract international scientists, whatever nationality, to continue their work in the Netherlands.

The Norway Research Council launched a program of US $ 9.5 million to recruit international researchers. The program welcomes scientists working on climate, health, energy and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Danish Chamber of Commerce has proposed an accelerated program aimed at bringing 200 American researchers in fields such as quantum technology, robotics and climate research in Denmark over the next three years.

Austria wants to facilitate the hiring of American researchers through an amendment proposed to the law on university organization which, in some cases, will allow institutions to publicly bypass institutions to publish employment advertisements for candidates who have spent at least two years doing research or teachings in the United States. Austria is a bastion of security, favorable conditions and unhindered research environment qualities which are increasingly absent in the United States, said Minister of Sciences, Eva-Maria Holzleitner, said in nature.

The University of Paris-Saclay has deployed several initiatives to support American researchers, including doctoral contracts and funded visits to academics. He also encourages them to apply through existing programs, including his research research program Alembert and the Chateaubriand Stock Exchange, and he indicates that permanent track posts are offered.

The Paris Observatory is organizing a special program to welcome the United States which has lost their jobs or who would prefer to work in France.

The Aix Marseille University in France has established the SAFE Place for Science program dedicated to the reception of American scientists in fields such as climate, environment and health. He assesses his first series of applications.

The Vrije Universiteit Brussel released from funds and establishes a dedicated contact point for American researchers who wish to continue their work in Brussels.

The disturbing European joint initiative, a high -risk research foundation based in Paris, launched the Transatlantic Science Fellows program to attract ten managers for its Moshot programs, starting with scientists from the Americas, at a time of global uncertainties.

The Toronto University Hospital Network launched Canada Leads, a challenge to recruit 100 scientists at the start of a leading career working through virology, regenerative medicine and areas in danger due to the change in landscape research on a global scale, a spokesperson said. The program promises 2 years of funding and has received 300 expressions of interest since its announcement on April 7.

The University of Montreal in Canada has launched an $ 25 million fundraising campaign (18 million US dollars) to recruit leading and early career researchers, including those facing pressures in the United States. The program that has raised almost half of its funding objective will support researchers in areas such as health, AI, biodiversity and public policies.

The Australian Academy of Science has launched a global program for attracting talent to recruit American researchers working in areas of national needs. The Academy is looking for investors to finance the program, but there has been a strong interest on the part of American researchers and Australians wishing to return home, explains the president of the Chennupati Jagadish academy.

In China, advertising began to circulate on the social platform of the X media in February which said that the technological city Shenzhen welcomes global talents, in particular those rejected by American institutions, Politico reported. Nature contacted several Chinese institutions to wonder if they recruited American scientists but did not receive an answer.

