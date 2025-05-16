Up to 700,000 immigrants do not have Ebisas a few days before the deadline | Immigration and asylum





Hundreds of thousands of people were still not registered with EVISAS and maintained the state of no means to prove the immigrant status just before the final deadline.

Home Office replaces physical identity documents for millions of immigrants with online information, which has the right to travel and rent a home.

The new system has been destroyed by a series of technical problems. The High Court Challenge claims that the home office should do a physical backup when the online system fails.

According to home office data, by the end of 2024, 3.2 million people have registered in EVISAS out of 4 million people who need 4 million people. In January, another 100,000 EVISA account was created.

Home offices have expired 100,000 visas for students earlier this year, and it is not known whether this group has left the country or is in an alternative visa application. This means that there may be up to 700,000 people who are not registered in EVISAS by June 1st. It is also not known how many people have created an EVISA account.

Lawyers, media and advocacy groups have been dissatisfied with the problems that people have experienced in EVISAS. Some people were delayed on the flight back to England because employees at foreign airports did not accept EVISA or could not access them online.

The home office has already extended the registration deadline twice from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025, and then extended until June 1 to allow more people to register.

Officials confirmed that IT failures related to online visa systems were at least two IT failures on March 5 to 6 and the second on May 8 and 9.

The home office source confirmed the March issue of the home office system update, so that the limited number of people could see the wrong information within the details of the account.

As a result, some people have seen the wrong reference number and nationality of the document that is connected to their account. In the second case, when people try to enter visa information related to email confirmation, an error message appears on the screen when people do not submit a visa application. The error message said: we are working hard to solve this problem and we are sorry for inconvenience.

Open Rights Group is one of the organizations that raised concerns about the failure of the EVISA system.

Sara Alsherif, a migrant rights program manager of the group, said: people with legal rights to the UK as a result of a defective EVISA system, rejected jobs, and created homeless people.

Unkha Banda, a lawyer at Deighton Pierce Glynn, who participated in the EVISAS Legal Challenge, said: because of the wrong personal information in the EVISA account, there was a worry number of customers who rejected important services such as housing and public funds.

More importantly, the headquarters system to solve this problem is slow and often inefficient. The government has the legal authority to provide alternative evidence that should start to prevent more people from harming.

