Moody's Downrade Us Credit Note, citing the increase in government debt





Friday, the American credit rating was demolished by Moody's Natings, highlighting the concerns of investors concerning the increasing debt of the government.

The demotion of the highest note from AAA to AA1 “reflects the increase of more than a decade of public debt and payment ratios at levels which are much higher than the sovereigns noted in a similar way,” the credit rating company in a statement said on Friday.

“Administrations and successive congresses and the Congress did not understand the measures aimed at reversing the trend of large annual budgetary deficits and increasing interest costs,” added Moody's.

Moody's also underlined the recent uncertainty of the United States policies driven by Mr. Trump's evolutionary trade policies.

Moody's is the last of the three main credit rating agencies to demot the American public debt. In August 2011, Standard and Poor's demoted the United States of AAA to AA +, and in August 2023, Fitch Ratings reduced the credit note to an AAA notch to AA +.

Moody's said that it expects federal deficits to drop from 6.4% of GDP in 2024 to 9% of GDP by 2035, driven by “an increase in interest payments on debt, an increase in rights expenditure and a relatively low generation of income”. ''

Friday, the demotion of the credit came while the Budget Committee of the Chamber rejected the bill on the domestic policy of President Trump, which would extend the tax reductions of his first mandate.

If the tax on tax reductions and the employment of 2017 is extended, it would add $ 4 billions of federal primary deficit (excluding payments of interest) during the next decade, Moody's said on Friday.

The Congressional Budget Office provides that the federal debt held by the public will go from 100% of GDP to 118% in 2035. This would exceed a previous summit of 106% in 1946.

Despite the debt degraded, Moody's changed his perspectives on the United States from the negative to the stable. The credit agency said the United States “retains exceptional credit points such as the size, resilience and dynamism of its economy and the continuous role of the US dollar as a global reserve currency”.

Another force is the history of the country of “very effective monetary policy led by an independent federal reserve”, said Moody's.

More CBS News

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a journalist based in New York for CBS Moneywatch covering small businesses, the workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finances. She appears regularly on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-credit-rating-downgraded-by-moodys-loses-aaa-status/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos