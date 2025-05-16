The United States and the EU break the dead end to allow pricing discussions





Stay informed of free updates

Simply register for the EU economy Myft Digest – Delivered directly in your reception box.

The United States and the EU began serious commercial talks to trigger the worst price of Donald Trumps, breaking a dead end that left the block near a queue to negotiate with the Donald Trumps team.

The two parties exchanged negotiation documents for the first time, describing discussion areas ranging from prices to digital trade and investment opportunities, according to four familiar people with the question and an EU information note observed by the FT.

Sabine Weyand, the highest official of the European Commissions Trade, told ambassadors of the Member States that the block still had to act calmly and not succumb to the American desire for rapid victories, said the reporting note. She warned that some American rates would probably remain, especially in the sectors that the United States wanted to rehorse, such as the manufacture of steel and cars.

The EU of 27 members, which Trump has accused of having scammed the United States, has so far not been able to make as much progress with American officials as countries like Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the United Kingdom.

Jamieson Greer, Trumps representing Trade, helped to force the pace when he warned European diplomats in private that US officials became more and more frustrated by the refusal of the blocks to provide proposals in writing, according to two familiar people with discussions.

Without a first move from Brussels, he said that the EU should expect Trump to reappear his prices of April 2.

Trump has maintained 25% additional steel samples, aluminum and more to come to pharmaceutical, semiconductors, copper, wood, critical minerals and aerospace parts.

Maro Efovi, EU trade commissioner, spoke on Thursday in Greer and said that he hoped to meet him next month at an OECD ministerial meeting in Paris.

Efovi told the FT that he wanted to reduce the US American trade deficit by buying more American petrol, weapons and agriculture products. However, the United States has repeatedly raised concerns concerning the value added tax of Europe, the regulations of digital services, food standards and prices on certain American products.

Daniel Mullaney, who was previously the USS trade negotiator with the EU, said the United States would be likely to focus on pharmaceutical regulations and open Europe to American agricultural products in the next talks.

EU trade ministers clearly indicated that the recent US US agreement, which left tariffs of 10% in place, was not a model for the block.

Benjamin Dousa, Swedish Minister of Commerce, said: We will not be satisfied with this kind of agreement and the United States should expect countermeasures. An EU official said: 10% does not agree.

The EU has interrupted its 21 billion reprisals due to talks, but the commission proposed last week another package of $ 95 billion, including Boeing Aircraft, Cars and Bourbon Whiskey.

EFOVI also said that the EU would not accept American requests to delete VAT or weaken regulations and digital taxes.

However, the block is open to reduce its dependence on China for raw materials and critical drugs, and erect prices against allegedly subsidized Chinese exports.

Weyand, who visited Washington in early May, said that the British agreement showed that the United States wanted to use agreements to control supply chains and express Chinese products, according to the EU document.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/57484113-c936-469d-a1ff-75a8ec44d6b0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos