



Getty images

Moody's warned in 2023 that the Triple-A side of the United States was at risk

The United States has lost its last Triple-A credit rating of a large rating company after being demoted by Moody's, which has cited an increasing federal debt in the last decade.

By lowering the American note to “AA1”, Moody noted that the successive American administrations had failed to reverse the hot air balloon deficits and the costs of interest.

A triple-a note means the greatest reliability of the country's credit in a country and indicates that it is considered in very good financial health with a strong capacity to reimburse its debts.

Moody's warned in 2023 that the American triple-A coast was at risk. Fitch notes degraded the United States in 2023 and the Global S&P notes did so in 2011.

The demotion “reflects the increase of more than a decade of public debt ratios and payment of interests at the levels which are much higher than similar sovereigns,” said Moody's in the press release.

A lower credit rating means that countries are more likely to lack their sovereign debt and are generally faced with higher borrowing costs.

Moody's argued that the United States “retains exceptional credit forces such as size, resilience and dynamism and continuous role of the US dollar as a global reserve currency”.

The BBC contacted the American Treasury Department to comment.

This story of rupture is updated and more details will be published shortly. Please update the page for the most complete version.

You can receive information on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News application. You can also follow @bbcbreaking on X for the latest alerts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c4ge0xk4ld1o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos