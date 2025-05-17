Other Balkans say that the UK hasn't asked about the return hub | Political news





Another Balkan country, which is considered a potential destination for British immigration revenue, is not requested by the UK.

Keir Starmer said in a press conference with Albanian Prime Minister EDI RAMA on Thursday that the United Kingdom is talking about returning hubs with various countries.

But President Kosovo and Prime Minister North Macedonia, the main migration routes of Asia and Africa, said they were not requested by Sky News.

Kosovo Chairman VJOSA OSMANI said: “There was no official conversation with the United Kingdom about this problem.

“We will discuss it, but we can't say more because we don't know the details. We can't answer the requests that have not been made so far.”

Osmani called Britain a “firm allies.” The technology provided by the UK is used in Kosovo to prevent illegal products and vulnerable people from arriving on the UK.

Hristijan Mickoski Prime Minister North Macedonia said: “I don't know about this. We must talk to British Prime Minister today.”

He asked if an official conversation began.

More Read: Starmer discussed the herbs with others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said early this year that 22,000 people entered Europe using the western Balkans.

There are reports that the UK is talking to nine countries.

There are six countries on the western Balkan Peninsula, which is considered the center of the UK to solve illegal migration. Croatia, Bosnia, Herzegovina and Montenegro are different from Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia.

Foreign Minister David Lammy visited Kosovo last month and agreed to crack down on Serbia with Serbia while traveling the same.

Kosovo, one of the poorest countries in Europe, agreed to take Denmark and 300 foreign prisoners to provide a sentence before deportation. The contract, which came in 2021, has not yet occurred.

On Thursday, Albania publicly ignored the idea of ​​the British return hub in the UK and said that the agreement with Italy was Rome's “one -time” contract.

Rama expressed his dissatisfaction with how the Albanians were “stigma” in England.

Chris Philp, a conservative shadow home assistant, has rebuilt his position that the Prime Minister's prime minister has accused the “panic mode” against a small boat intersection this year and the rehabilitation plan should be revived.

Keir later met Mickoski and chated a one -on -one chat at the summit. Return hubs were not mentioned when reading the conversation.

“We have informed the nation's intention to work closely to the common issues, including economic growth, trade, defense and security.”

“The leaders also agreed to join North Macedonia's recent co -migrant tasks, and interfered with the crime organization that strengthened local cooperation and promoted them to prevent irregular immigrants who transported the Balkans.”

