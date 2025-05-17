



Japan reported that it was ready to make a better agreement with US President Donald Trump on commercial prices, putting pressure on the full withdrawal of its 25% rights to imports from Japanese cars rather than risking a national political reaction.

Japan, the largest outdoor investor and closest to USS in Asia, would like to avoid all sour relations with Washington and Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, initially took priority to arrive at the American negotiation table before other nations.

But the pressure of business leaders and members of Ishibas owns the Liberal Democratic party to reject any agreement that puts the automotive sector in danger or threatens national farmers have forced it to recalculate, officials and analysts said.

Although Japan was very eager to be the first nation to open negotiations with Washington on prices, this feeling of urgency has now changed and the emphasis is on the guarantee that Japan gets a good deal, said a manager in Tokyo with direct negotiation knowledge.

The officials said that an agreement was now unlikely to be concluded before the Elections of the Japan Parliament Chamber which must be due before July and should already be difficult for the very unpopular Ishibas administration.

The negotiators of Japan, led by the Minister of the Economy Ryosei Akazawa, held two meetings with officials of the Trump administration. A third is scheduled for next week. Tokyos Minister of Finance, Katsunobu Kato, also hopes to take back the talks with the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Canada next week.

A Toyota dealer in Virginia. Autos represented 81% of Japan trade surplus with the United States in 2024 DreamStime

The starting position of Japan remains the elimination of all new American prices, including a 25% levy on automotive, steel and aluminum imports and a reciprocal rate of 24% on other Japanese products which have since been temporarily reduced to a basic level of 10%.

The impact on the profits of operating American prices on major Japanese automotive companies should be around 2TN ($ 13.7 billion) during the current financial year next March, according to the company and analyst estimates, although the impact can be compensated by measures such as price increases. The Japanese economy decreased for the first time in one year in the first quarter.

Auto and Auto Pares is the largest exporting sector in Japan in the United States, said a second Japanese official with knowledge of talks. This means that this American-Japonne negotiation is to face this automotive rate problem. If we cannot progress in this sector, I think we cannot reach consensus.

The strongest offers in Tokyos for Washington could be larger purchases of American agricultural products, larger access to the market for American cars and investments in a liquefied gas pipeline in Alaska, officials said.

But with the elections of the Higher High House which are looming, Ishiba told Parliament that he would not sacrifice the national agriculture industry, also a large employer, to earn tariff reductions for cars.

Japan's position has hardened. Shigeru Ishiba fights for his political life and his parts. He can't just ride. Autos represented 81% of Japan's trade surplus with the United States in 2024. If PM Ishiba fails to obtain relief of prices in the cars sector, it is on a treadmill towards rotary knives, said Nicholas Smith, Japan Stratege in Clsa.

The experts said that it was not clear to what extent the lever in Japan had in the White House. Tokyo depends on Washington for Security and reported a trade surplus of $ 63 billion in goods with the United States during the year 2024-2025. The Trump administration accused Japan of deliberately weakening the Yen, still complicating talks.

Ishiba, who leads a fragile coalition, fears that a unilateral agreement would deepen the LDP crisis in power. His bet on a general election in October turned against him, which allowed the party to lose his parliamentary majority of the lower house for the first time since 2009.

The elections of the high chamber of Julys could inflict other damage, in particular if the agricultural lobby believes that it has been betrayed by an agreement which opens the valves to American agricultural imports.

According to officials, an early Japanese proposal was to link investment levels in the United States by Japanese companies with reductions in percentage points on prices.

The US Treasury and the US trade representative did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The problem of Japan is that, in principle, it does not want an agreement that seems to be hammered at speed, but at the same time, it cannot count on the idea that the United States has the patience of a sophisticated agreement, said that the manager with direct knowledge of talks.

Stephen Nagy, professor of international policy and studies at the International Christian University of Tokyo, said that Ishibas' strategy was based on the idea that the United States would appreciate its tariff security partnership.

I think Japan will realize that Trump is attached to a price base, said Nagy. No matter what it does or says, Japan cannot move away from it.

