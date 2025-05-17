Moody's cuts the American credit rating, citing the increase in debt





President Trump said new import rate rates are coming soon

During his trip to the Gulf, President Trump said that his administration sent letters to countries informing them of new prices.

Moodys Ratings has degraded the credit note of the nations from an AAA notch to AA1, leaving the US government without a first year note among the main rating agencies.

Moody's's cited the increase in debt and payment ratios of interest which are much higher than similar sovereigns.

The successive administrations and congresses of the United States have failed to develop on measures aimed at reversing the trend of major annual budgetary deficits and increasing interest fees, Moodys said in a press release on Friday. The budgetary performance of the United States is likely to deteriorate in relation to its own past and compared to other very appreciated sovereigns.

For American consumers, lower ratings could result in higher borrowing costs.

Why did Moodys demotize the United States?

The switch comes after Fitch Ratings lowered the nation to AA + AAA in 2023. Standard & Poors degraded the credit rating of nations in 2011.

Moodys quotes the federal debt which has increased sharply due to continuous budgetary deficits, driven by an increase in federal spending and a reduction in government revenues by tax reductions.

The agency notes that the latest GOP tax bill would add about 4 dollars to the federal primary deficit in the next decade, and said it did not think that the proposal would lead to a significant reduction in expenditure and compulsory deficits.

Federal deficits should expand from 6.4% of GDP in 2024 to 9% by 2035, pulled by the increase in interest payments on debt, increased rights expenditure and relatively low revenue generation.

Moodys goes from negative points to stable prospects

The agency has also changed its perspectives to a stable negative to reflect balanced risks in AA1, noting that the nation retains exceptional credit forces such as the size, resilience and dynamism of its economy and the role of the US dollar as a global reserve currency.

And although there has been political uncertainty in recent months, Moodys expects the United States to continue a long history of very effective monetary policy led by an independent federal reserve.

How could demotion affect consumers?

A lower note could increase interest rates in treasury bonds, increase government loan costs and further increase federal debt. And because the bonds of the Treasury influence the rates for assets such as fixed mortgages at 30 years and companies' obligations, a lower credit rating could increase borrowing costs for consumers, as previously indicated by USA Today.

For investors, this demotion may seem more symbolic than actable. There was no significant increase in the treasury yields following the announcement, and the demand for American debt remains robust, “said James Humphries, Director Partner at Mindset Wealth Management in Indianapolis.” However, long -term implications have been able to have an impact on costs and economic flexibility. “”

Contribution: Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2025/05/16/moodys-downgrade-us-credit-rating/83679952007/

