



American people's inquiries about buying houses in the UK are eight years high and Edinburgh is beyond the list.

The heel of the figures showing the US application for the UK citizenship is recorded in record level, and Rightmove, a real estate website, said that the number of inquiries about North American housing for British housing from the beginning of the year increased 19% in the same period last year.

Some of these are associated with Donald Trump's attack on academia, civil society and political opponents, and the uncertainty of his economic policy, such as his trade tariff, has increased. John D Wood & CO, a real estate broker, said that many politically motivated migrant Americans looking for greater stability abroad are seeing.

But as interest in the UK increases, if you reflect the desire to escape the US president, you may be surprised to see Scotland's replacement of London as the most popular position.

Trump has a strong connection with Scotland. His mother was born only a few miles from Lewis's external island in Stornoway. He owns Trump International Scotland, Aberdin Shire's golf resort. And he declared before. I feel Scotland.

Edinburgh pushed Londons Westminster to second place as the most popular destination in Rightmoves 2025 TOP 10. Glasgow, meanwhile, overturned Kensington and Chelsea, London, right behind Camden. Other areas of the top 10 Scotland are HIGHLAND, Argyll and Bute and FIFE.

COTSWOLDS has long been popular with WELLOFF Americans. Nominated as Hamptons in the UK, the previous Chatshow star Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have been able to move there recently. However, it is noteworthy that it was absent from 2025 Top 10.

Some of the interests in the United States can be the concerns of those who see the UK as an investment opportunity. The Rightmove Britains Biggest Property website said that the data included not only those who asked about moving from the United States to the United Kingdom, but also those who wanted to buy the second house or property.

RightMove said in the last decade that London has received the highest percentage of the US inquiries but has been converted to Scotland in early 2025.

Colleen BABCOCK, a Rightmove Property Expert, said that some knock effects and global economic uncertainty of the Trumps tariffs began to be felt in the UK real estate market.

Whether the UK is considered a more stable investment opportunity or a permanent movement of some buyers crossing the Atlantic is increasing in the United States, she said.

Glynn Gibb, a local director of John D Wood & Co, said the agent has steadily increased the survey of US buyers who are interested in Prime Central London.

London culture and global connection are the ideal steps beyond Europe. Many people are temporarily staying here with their friends and find out how long they plan to stay. We expect to be busy because more buyers in the spring and early summer for the next few months, because they make a lifestyle and financial decision formed by the US political environment.

