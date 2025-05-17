Moodys undresses us on the first-rate triple-a-world credit side





Moodys has stripped the United States of its first-rate triple-trip credit rating, as it warned against the increase in public debt levels and an extended budget deficit in the greatest economy in the world.

Friday afternoon, the agency reduced its credit rating to the United States by a notch at AA1 of AAA, while its prospects were changed to stable from negatives. Fitch and S&P, the other main agencies, had previously removed the USS firm rating.

Moodys' decision comes as investors are increasingly careful about the USS budget trajectory. President Donald Trumps The Republican Party is continuing a budgetary bill which should considerably increase debt during the next decade.

Although we recognize the important economic and financial forces of the USS, we believe that they no longer completely counter the drop in budgetary measures, Moodys said on Friday afternoon.

Moodys said it expected federal deficits to widen almost 9% of GDP by 2035, against 6.4% last year, due to the increase in interest payments on debt, law expenditure and a relatively low revenue generation.

This demotion in one number on our 21 -year rating scale reflects the increase of more than a decade of public debt ratios and interest at the levels which are much higher than similar sovereigns, wrote the agency.

The White House rejected the degradation and was unleashed at Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moodys.

No one takes their analysis seriously. It has been proven repeatedly.

Zandi was not an author of this report and works for Moodys Analytics, a separate part of the company which is not part of its rating activities.

For the first time in history, the United States does not have a triple-A credit note at least one of the three major agencies. S&P in 2011 was the first to withdraw the country from its virgin note, while Fitch took precedence in 2023.

Yesha Yadav, a professor at the Vanderbilt Law School who studies the treasury market, said that the drop in the mood rate was the last verification of reality on an increasingly dark prognosis for the management of the Debt of the American Government.

Yadav added: Although unsurprisingly … It is nevertheless a fairly brutal shock for a differently tense market and a reprimand for political decision -makers to focus urgently on the reforms necessary to guarantee that American credit retains its brilliance as an ancient without essential risk of the world.

Yields on US government bonds increased in response to the news, the reference treasure at 10 years, make 0.05 percentage points over the day to 4.49%. Bond yields increase as prices drop.

The biggest problem there is not the prices, it is the lack of progress in the talks with DC deficit, said Andy Brenner, chief of the Natalliance titles, referring to the duties imposed on business partners. The demotion exerted pressure on treasury bills, he added.

Friday, the Budget Republican and Tax Bill did not adopt in the House of Representatives after a faction of the Trumps party at the Congress argued that the legislation would add too much to the federal deficit.

Nicknamed the Big Beautiful Bill by the president, the proposed legislation would extend the tax reductions of the 2017 Trump era which were to expire this year, adding 4.2 TN to deficits planned for the next decade. It would also make $ 663 billion in new cuts, while trying to increase around 1 billion dollars by eliminating certain tax credits and increasing certain taxes.

The administration considers that tax reductions will increase growth, increase income and reduce the USS deficit.

The responsible federal budget committee provides that the tax bill could increase $ 5.2 TS from the national debt over 10 years. The federal debt held by the public is currently 29 TN.

The trade war and tax war plans have attracted warnings from the federal reserve and leading economists on their impact on the American economy, while its administration has struggled to reassure the bond market.

This demotion is the culmination of many years of tax mismanagement, including but in no case limited to the Trump administration, said Steven Gray, director of investments at Gray Value Management.

This reflects a negative opinion on the capacity of the Americas to remedy its financial situation, said Ann Rutledge, a former main analyst at Moodys who is now CEO Director of Credits Spectrum.

This decision was long to come and it is a disastrous warning.

