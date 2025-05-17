Children American citizens sent with deported parents face major obstacles trying to return, the defenders say





Immigration and customs application owned Denisse Parra Vargas to three American citizens of Denisse Parra Vargas and a born in Mexico in Texas last week and, because the authorities expelled their mother, also sent them from the United States.

The administration responded to the return of children's expulsions and those of other miners of American citizens, including a child with cancer and a rare brain tumor, saying that mothers were illegally in the United States and chose to take their children with them. Families and their lawyers vehemently disagree that mothers had the choice.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested in an interview on April 27 on “Meet The Press” that children's situations are easily fixed.

If these children are American citizens, he said, they can return to the United States if there is his father or someone here who wants to assume them.

While lawyers, defenders and researchers agree that American citizens have generally the right to return, they have said suggestions that children can simply return to the United States easily on barriers and the difficulties of what it would imply.

According to Mich P. Gonzlez, co-founder of Sanctuary of the South of the South of the Immigration and LGBTQ cooperative and co-founder of their children American citizens and his member organizations helped two families whose mothers have been expelled from Florida and their children, including three American citizens, who were sent with them.

Gonzlez said that ice often confiscates identification documents when expulsion from people. For example, the 2-year-old American citizen girl by Honduanian mother Gonzlez represents if her passport was abducted before her departure, he said. This means that the family should obtain the necessary documents in the United States to prove that the child was born there.

In many cases, children American citizens do not have a passport in the first place, which are necessary when returning to the United States of a foreign country by plane. Children under the age of 16 arrive from Canada or Mexico, if they do not have passports, must have original birth certificates or other specific documents to return to the United States

They have no passports, the two children only have their birth certificates, “said Naiara Leite Da Silva, lawyer representing Parra Vargas.” I do not know if mom has the original or a copy, but she has only the birth certificates, so it would lead to a long and alcoholic process before being able to return potentially.

Finding an authorized tutor who is an American citizen and who can travel with the child can also be difficult, said Gonzlez. Families should find the money to cover their children's return costs to the United States or cover the cost of a tutor at a time when they can be tense financially, lawyers said.

According to Gonzlez, one of the largest complications is one of the potential risks for the United States-based goalkeeper to travel outside the country to get the child. The administration has increased the power of border authorities to determine who should be admitted to the country, even those with legal immigration status.

You can risk being blocked outside the United States, Gonzlez said.

Activists and lawyers said the country should focus on whether children should have been expelled in the first place.

They argue that parents may have had options to stay in the United States if they had the opportunity to consult a lawyer. In some recent cases, lawyers have stressed that parents would have at least settled the question of whether their children should stay in the United States and with whom, before their expulsion.

Leite da Silva said that Parra Vargas’s family firmly opposes the government's account that it was the family's choice to keep the children with them … They never had the choice to leave their children in the United States. “Because of this, she refers to children as” forced expatriates “.

She said that Parra Vargas was trapped because the family alleys that they were told to come for an asylum interview where they would obtain work authorization documents, and they were told to bring the children with them. According to the lawyer, once at the rendezvous and they were told that they had to be expelled, they were not allowed to communicate with the family members who were in the parking lot of the PFLUGERVILLE Center and who were legal residents and could have had the children.

In response to NBC News questions, assistant secretary of the Ministry of Internal Security, Tricia McLaughlin, said by e-mail that if an immigrant in the country is illegally subject to detention, they will be almost detained. The DHS had previously declared that Parra Vargas had an expulsion order after she did not appear during an immigration hearing in 2019.

McLaughlin has repeated previous DHS statements that parents illegally in the country can take control of their departure and leave an application created by the administration and that the administration offers those who leave $ 1,000 and a free flight.

The ICE adoption procedures adopted the administration of Obama Trump, Tsar Tom Homan, was ice director at the time to give families time to decide what to do with their children citizens, said Sirine Shebaya, executive director of the National Immigration Project. She added that one of Florida's expelled mothers said that she did not want her children to leave the country.

The parents' decision to keep their child with them or send them back to the United States is not so easily reached.

Parents must ask themselves if leaving them behind, sending their child back to the United States or even the act of traveling without their parents could further traumatize their child, said Gonzlez.

One of the children sent from the country when his mother was expelled to Mexico is 11 years old and recovers from a brain tumor.

Think of yourself when you were 11 years old. Now think if you had a brain tumor and think about if you can go to another country without your parents. Could it be possible for you? We should not ask the children to do something like that, said Rochelle Garza, president of the American Commission for Civil Rights and President of Texas Civil Rights Project.

Defenders and lawyers are working to petition a humanitarian parole so that family members are not citizens in the United States with the girl.

In general, those who have been expelled are not authorized to return to the United States for a period of three to 10 years, depending on the duration of the United States without legal authorization.

Generally, parents are more willing to authorize older citizens, more than younger children, to stay in the United States, said Wendy Cervantes, director of immigration and immigrant families at the Center for Law and Social Policy, an anti-pauvet group.

In some of these cases, older children become younger brothers and sisters.

I have seen cases where families are broken and older children stay here and they could stay with an uncle or aunt and in some cases, if they are almost 18 years old, it is in fact those who take care of other children, to keep the house that may have been bought (by parents) and they become these super young adult caregivers, said Cervite.

An overview of the deported facto

With younger children who are forced to live in their parents 'homeland, by the American government policy and their parents' decisions, a return to the United States could be in the years. And many things can happen during these years.

Children who have been expelled from American citizens can face immediate setbacks when they go to the country of origin of their parents, said Victor Ziga Gonzlez, professor of sociology at the Universidad Autnoma in Nuevo Len, who studied the migration of children born in the United States to Mexico and Central America for almost three decades.

In addition to adapting to language and cultural problems, children born in the United States could have their school registrations delayed by the lack of documentation to establish their legal Mexican citizenship, which is necessary to go to school. Mexico grants citizenship to children born abroad of Mexican parents, but an official certification is necessary, a process which, according to Ziga, takes less time in the United States than in Mexico.

Parents can face similar problems in other countries, said Cervantes. In Guatemala, the requirements of the notarial school document a process that differs that in the United States can delay school registration.

The population of children born in the United States living in Mexico between 2000 and 2015 doubled, according to Erin Hamilton, professor of sociology at the University of California in Davis.

In her study on children born in the United States living in Mexico in 2014 and 2018, she found that 1 in 6, about 80,000 to 100,000, was there because one or both of their parents were expelled, which she and her research colleagues were called “de facto expelled”.

Hamilton found that “de facto expelled” children were more likely to be economically disadvantaged than children born in the United States who emigrated to Mexico for other reasons. They were also less likely to be enrolled in primary school and 70% of children had no health insurance, compared to 53% of other children born in the United States.

Garza, the president of the civil rights committee, asked if “we really wanted to have the conversation that it is acceptable to withdraw certain American citizens of the country … creating this fiction that they can return if they wish.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/deported-parents-us-citizen-children-return-legal-ice-marco-rubio-rcna207223 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

