Moodys strips the US government on the first credit side | Debt news





Moodys quoted the increase in debt, saying that we had failed to end the trend of major annual budgetary deficits and interest.

Moodys Ratings stripped the US government of its first credit note, invoking successive governments not to end a wave of debts, a surprise decision that could complicate President Donald prevails over taxes to reduce taxes and send undulations through the world markets.

Friday, Moodys lowered the note of a standard gold AAA in AA1. Successive administrations of the United States and the Congress have not agreed to reverse the trend of major annual budgetary deficits and growing costs of interest, he declared that he modified his prospects on the United States to the stable of negatives.

But, he added, the United States retains exceptional credit forces such as the size, resilience and dynamism of its economy and the role of the US dollar as a global reserve currency.

Moodys is the last of the three main rating agencies to reduce the credit rating of federal governments. Standard & Poors demoted the federal debt in 2011, and Fitch Ratings followed in 2023.

In a statement, Moodys said, we expect federal deficits to widen, reaching almost 9% [the US economy] By 2035, against 6.4% in 2024, mainly driven by the increase in interest payments on debt, the increase in rights spending and the relatively low revenue generation.

The extension of President Donald prevails over the 2017 tax reductions, a priority of the congress controlled by the Republicans, said Moodys, would add 4 billions of dollars during the next decade to the federal primary deficit, which does not include payments of interest.

The Director of Communications of the White House, Steven Cheung, reacted to demotion via an article on social networks, distinguishing the economist of Moodys, Mark Zandi, for critic. He called Zandi as a political opponent of Trump.

No one takes their analysis seriously. It has been proven repeatedly, said Cheung.

Stephen Moore, former Trump's senior economic advisor and economist at the Heritage Foundation, described The Move Scandalous.

If a government obligation supported by the United States is not a triple A-ASET, then what is it? He told Reuters.

The Treasury Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comments to the Reuters news agency.

Oblique market dealer

A blocked political system has not been able to tackle the enormous deficits that the United States has accumulated. Republicans reject tax increases and Democrats hesitate to reduce expenses.

Friday, the Républicains of the Chamber failed to push a large set of tax mitigation and to reduce expenses through the budget committee. A small group of right -wing republican legislators, insisting on higher cups in Medicaid and President Joe Bidens Green Energy Taxs, joined all the Democrats to oppose a rare political setback for the Republican President.

Since his return to the White House on January 20, Trump has said that he has balanced the budget while his Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, had said on several occasions that the current administration aims to reduce the financing costs of the United States government.

Trumps' attempts to reduce expenses by the Elon Musks department of government efficiency are far from its initial objectives. And attempts to strengthen income through prices have aroused concerns about a trade war and a global slowdown, swirling markets.

Left without control, these concerns could trigger a routication of the bond market Make the ability of administrations to continue its program.

The demotion, which intervened after closing the market, sent returns to higher treasury bonds and analysts said that it could give investors a break when the markets reopen for regular exchanges on Monday.

Very surprising. It is that the major markets did not expect at all, said Tom Di Galoma, director general of rate and negotiations at Mischler Financial in UTAH.

