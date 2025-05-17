



American military commanders will be invited to identify the troops of their transgender units or who suffer from gender dysphoria, then send them to obtain medical checks in order to force them to leave the service.

A senior Defense official exposed on Thursday, which could be a complicated and long new process aimed at carrying out the Donald Trumps directive to withdraw transgender military from the US army despite years of service alongside the other 2 million American soldiers.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced its intention to suppress in a short time the 1,000 members of the military who openly identify as trans and giving those who have not yet openly identified 30 days to withdraw.

This note was fueled by a decision of the Supreme Court allowing the Trump administration to enforce the Trans soldiers. The Ministry of Defense said he would follow up by following medical records to identify other people who have not come forward.

The last order for commanders is based on annual routine health checks that service members must undergo. Another defense official said that the Pentagon had abandoned for the moment planned to go through the health files of the troops to identify people with gender dysphoria.

Instead, transgender troops that do not manifest themselves voluntarily could be extinguished by commanders or others aware of their medical status. Gender dysphoria occurs when a person on biological sex does not correspond to their gender identity.

Defense officials spoke under the guise of anonymity to provide details on the new policy. The process increases comparisons with the previous ones do not ask, do not say to politics which sometimes had commanders or other troops who came out of gay members of the military who at the time were not allowed to serve openly.

Troops in active service will have until June 6 to voluntarily identify with the Ministry of Defense, and the troops of the National Guard and the Reserve have until July 7.

The department offers financial incitement to those who volunteer to leave, although some who have put their hands stressed that it is far from being truly voluntary. They will receive about double the amount of separation remuneration from those who do not manifest themselves.

A new question on gender dysphoria is added to the annual assessment of the health of the service members. Troops in active service which do not manifest themselves voluntarily should recognize their gender dysphoria during this medical check, which could be planned in months.

A unit commander could accelerate health assessment. Under the new policy, commanders who are aware of the soldiers in their units with gender dysphoria, history of gender dysphoria, or symptoms in accordance with gender dysphoria will direct the examinations of individualized medical records of these members of the service to confirm compliance with medical standards.

The defense manager said it was the duty of the soldier and the commander to comply with the new process.

The officials said that on December 9, 2024, 4,240 troops in active service were diagnosed with the National Guard of Gender Dysphoria. But they recognize that the actual number can be higher.

Trump tried to ban transgender troops during his first mandate, while allowing those who are currently used to stay. Joe Biden reversed the ban after having become president.

The new policy does not make a grandfather in those who are currently used and only allow limited derogations or exceptions.

Trump and his defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, claim that transgender troops do not meet military standards with Hegseth indicating Baldly on social networks: more trans @ dod and disparage transgender in recent public comments.

The Associated Press contributed the reports

