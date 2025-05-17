The United States has just lost its last perfect credit rating





Friday, Moodys Ratings lowered the debt of the United States, stripping the country with its last perfect credit rating. This decision could stretch the financial markets and increase interest rates, potentially creating an additional financial burden for Americans already struggling with prices and inflation.

Among the three main credit rating agencies, Moodys was solitary, retaining its exceptional AAA rating for American debt. Moodys has held a perfect credit rating for the United States since 1917.

He now classifies American solvency a notch below that, at AA1, joining Fitch Ratings and S&P, which lowered their credit notes for American debt in 2023 and 2011, respectively.

The decision to demot the debts was influenced by the increase of more than a decade of public debt ratios and interest at levels that are much higher than similar noted sovereigns, Moodys said in a press release. In the future, Moodys said that he expects borrowing must continue to grow and that he would weigh the American economy as a whole.

The Trump administration and the Republicans focus on fixing Bidens' disorder by reducing waste, fraud and abuse to government and passing one, a large and beautiful invoice to put our home in order, said the White House spokesman Kush Desai on Friday. If Moodys had credibility, they would not have remained silent because the budgetary disaster of the last four years took place.

A spokesperson for the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to CNN.

Moodys initially put the United States in notice for potential demotion in November, citing recent events at the time which illustrated an extraordinary political fracture of the Americas. This included the Americas almost defects last summer and the eviction which results from the lecturer of the Kevin McCarthy Chamber, the first time in history, a speaker was sentenced during a legislative session, and the inability of the congress to cement a replacement for weeks.

Moodys has said that the United States is not an immediate danger of being demoted again: the credit rating agency considers the American perspectives in part because of its long history of very effective monetary policy led by an independent federal reserve. President Donald Trump, however, recently raised questions to find out if HED continues to respect the independence of central banks and previously threatened to dismiss President Jerome Powell.

AA1 is still quite strong, despite its notch below. The rating agency noted that the governance system of the Americas, although disputed, gives the mood the confidence that the United States always deserves an almost perfect credit rating, if not AAA.

The stable perspectives also take into account the institutional characteristics, including the constitutional separation of powers among the three branches of the government which contributes to the effectiveness of policies over time and is relatively insensitive to events over a short period. Although these institutional arrangements can sometimes be tested, we expect them to remain strong and resilient, said Moodys.

The credit rating agency said that the increase in government revenues or the reduction in spending could restore the rating of AAA Americas. Trump targeted the latter thanks to the Elon Musk government's efficiency department, which led to the launch of thousands of workers from the federal government and the evisation of the American Agency for International Development (USAID).

However, it is not clear that such movements modify the borrowing needs of governments. Already, the country is approaching a summer deadline at the time the United States could be lacking on its debt unless the loan limit is increased, according to estimates by the Treasury Department.

At the same time, Trump pushes Congress to adopt his major bill.

The package would deeply reduce taxes by essentially permanent the individual tax provisions of individuals in the Trumps 2017 tax reductions and jobs, as well as to add several temporary tax reductions to carry out the campaign promises of the presidents.

He also calls for historic cuts to the safety nets of nations, in particular Medicaid and food coupons, in order to reduce expenses.

But the loss of tax revenue would always overwhelm expense reductions. The package would add 3.3 billions of dollars to the debt of nations during the next decade, according to a preliminary estimate of the committee for a responsible federal budget.

Annual deficits would drop from $ 1.8 billion in 2024 to 2.9 dollars by 2034 while the federal government would continue to spend more than it would have increased, the committee projected.

Ball deficits, the unique mechanism of the American debt ceiling and political intransigence were at the center of its downgrades from the three main credit rating agencies.

In 2011, S&P cited the political edge and governance and the development of Americas becoming less stable, less effective and less predictable. In 2023, Fitch warned against the budgetary deterioration of the United States, its high and increasing general debt debt burden and the erosion of governance.

America directed an annual budget deficit of $ 1.3 billion in 2011, a number which has since increased to 1.8 Billion of dollars last year.

However, the Obama and Biden administrations castigated these two decisions. In 2023, Yellen said that the decision was arbitrary and based on obsolete data.

The American debt has long been considered by investors as the surest of shelters, but the demotion of Moodys, with Fitchs and S&S, suggests that it has lost part of its brilliance.

A demogram would probably increase the yields of the US Treasury, as investors see more risks in lending money to the government.

US Treasury bills and in particular the 10 -year -old American Treasury influence all kinds of debts, from the mortgage rate for houses that Americans buy from written contracts in the world

This is a story in development and will be updated.

