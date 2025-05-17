The Senate Democrats block the American Vatican Ambassador Brian Burch Confirmation before the installation of Pope Leo XIV





By Madalaine Elhabbal

Washington, DC Newsroom, May 17, 2025/08:30 am

The Senate Democrats blocked this week's confirmation of Brian Burch, President Donald Trumps nominated for the American ambassador to the Holy See, blocking the confirmation process before the installation mass of Pope Leo XIVS on Sunday.

Making a commitment he announced for the first time in February, Tuesday, Hawaii senator, Brian Shatz, placed coverage on all candidates of the State Department. SChatz had previously announced that he would place coverage on candidates from the departments until his illegal attempt to close the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as an independent agency is reversed.

The Senate must now vote on each of the candidates of Trump ambassador individually, including Burch, after the Democrats of the Senate rejected an effort to accelerate Burch's confirmation by unanimous consent.

According to the senator of Missouri, Eric Schmitt, Catholic, there is a backlog of more than 50 nominees currently awaiting the approval of the Senate. Given that confirmation of Burchs has been refused unanimous consent, the vote on his appointment will probably be delayed by several more weeks.

I never thought of seeing the day when the Democrats are ready to block the candidate for the Ambassador to the Holy See simply to score political points with their far left radicals, but it seems that they are still looking for the bottom of the rocks, Schmitt told CNA.

In the Senate, the approval of appointments requires only a simple majority of 51 and the appointment of Burch was previously advanced by the Committee of Foreign Relations, the 12 Republicans of the Committee voted in favor and 10 opposite democrats.

Democratic political games are shameful, and the Senate should immediately vote on the appointment of Brian Burchs to ensure that the United States has a diplomatic presence in the Vatican while the new Roman Curia is installed, said Schmitt on social networks.

The office of the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, D-New York, did not respond to the request for ACS comments.

This story was updated on May 17, 2025, at 8:30 am, with clarifications on the Senate of the Senateur of Missouri, Eric Schmitt.

Madalaine Elhabbal is a journalist for the staff of the Catholic press agency based in Ewtns Washington, DC, office. It was published by Catholicvote and also worked as a foreign language assistant in France. She graduated from the Benedictine college.

