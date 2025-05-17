The British government has reduced the health promotion of processed food companies. Vinegar





After the government's leading UK retailers to provide millions of consumer transactions and discounts on minimum processing and nutritious foods, Guardian can announce after lobby campaigns.

Prior to the new regulations that prohibit junk food promotions from October, the Ministry of Health and Welfare has issued advice to comply with the law to thousands of shops, supermarkets, online retailers and other businesses.

The goal of this policy is that the goal of this policy is to switch to healthy options such as at least processing and nutritious foods. For example, 2 to 1 transaction, discount or additional royalty points for fruits, vegetables, tongs, fresh meat and fish.

At least the promotion of processing and nutritious foods will be executed, and it can improve the cheaper and millions of consciousness for the family.

The promotion was to switch to health foods such as vegetables. Photo: Andy Rain/EPA

But healthy food pushes have fallen after Food and Drink Federation, which repeatedly demanded the government on behalf of companies including NESTL, Mondelz, Coca-Cola, Mars and Unilever.

The new regulations that enter into force now in the UK still limit the promotion of foods and beverages with high local, salt or sugar (HFSS), but the guidelines for retailers no longer urge them to convert their transactions into minimal processing and nutritious foods.

Instead, it simply encourages the promotion of a healthier option. Experts say that this is a flawy advice because many ultra -high processed foods, including energy drinks, chips, snacks, cereal bars, pizzas, burgers and ice cream, meet healthy advice.

The Guardian said on June 1, 2023, the U -turn, which was first unveiled on June 1, 2023, according to the Rishi Sunx government. Prior to changing the law in October, the change in the current government's guidelines issued to retailers remains.

The FDF began after pressing the DHSC to reinstate the nutritional policy in order for the FDF to reinstate the DHSC to reinstate the DHSC, according to the documents and emails reviewed by Guardian.

At the request of free information, the government unveiled an email cache between FDF and DHSC.

Most of the letters have been greatly modified. The government quotes the free law of information that provides personal information protection and cite sections and 35 (1) sections to protect information related to the formalization or development of government policy.

The e -mail, which was sent from October 2022 to April 2023, revealed how the FDF represented a company with an annual turnover of more than 112 billion people, and deleted the instructions to promote the food that handled the retailer by lobbying DHSC.

email [redacted]October 2, 2022

This is a true bone of a true debate with the company. Would you tell me the date to be deleted from this guide?

FDF officials wrote emails to DHSC officials on October 2, 2022. The understanding of the guidelines for minimizing the minimal policy was minimized. [SIC] Processed foods will be removed, but still there.

An FDF official added that it was a true competitive bone with the company. Would you tell me the date to be deleted from the guidelines?

Four days later, on October 6, 2022, an FDF official sent an email to DHSC officials. It would be a good idea to understand when this change will happen. Clearly, policy and guidelines are alive, and as we have previously discussed, we read that government policy is essentially not good for processed foods.

email [redacted]October 6, 2022

I thought we agreed that this change would happen, and I didn't want to open the guidelines again, but this discussion was a few months ago.

An FDF official said: I agreed that we would have a change in this change, and thank you for not wanting to open the guidelines again, but this discussion was a few months ago.

FDF officials send emails to DHSC officials on November 23, 2023.

email [redacted]November 23, 2022

Also, inform you as soon as possible when you clarify the following steps for removing the reference for the minimum processed reference in the promotional guidelines mentioned in the currency. This is particularly controversial for members.

On January 3, 2023, the FDF said that the advice to promote the minimum processed food will be deleted from the guidelines issued to the retailer.

email [redacted]January 3, 2023

As part of these changes, we plan to remove phrases such as minimal processing and nutritious foods.

We consider various changes in the HFSS promotion implementation guidelines as a minor explanation point, and according to the FDF official's e -mail, it will update it in an appropriate process. As part of these changes, we plan to remove phrases such as minimal processing and nutritious foods.

In the current version of the current document, the mention of the two terms is no longer on the government website.

Cathy Cliff, a campaign coordinator of the Soil Association, gained an email to Guardian after obtaining this under the Free Law of Information. She says this move to block discounts on health foods is clearly benefiting from UPF manufacturers 'interests than consumers' health, she said.

After the instructions were stopped, the FDF boasted a lobby success and won the main victory section of the website, Guardian said.

Participation in the FDFS with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare removed the minimum treatments in the HFSS promotion guidelines.

The FDF also said that Scotland's separate law lobbyed a successful lobby to prevent high -processed foods from being mentioned. The relationship with the FDF Scotland Scotland government guarantees the prevention of the term ultra -treatment food. [UPF] Used in the Good Food Nation bill.

Before and after FDF

Half of British average diets are now composed of super processed foods (UPFs). For some, especially those who are young, poor, or inadvertently, diets consisting of 80% UPFs are common.

All foods are processed to some extent and can be processed and can be beneficial. But the UPF is different. Fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) are often high, but they cause excessive consumption, supplying fuel to obesity crisis, and NHS costs more than $ 11 billion annually.

Last month, a study found that consuming a large amount of UPF increases the risk of early death. In the UK, it is involved in one out of seven of all early deaths, including at least 17,000 people every year.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Welfare said: this change was made under the previous government. The government is trying to deal with obesity and build a healthier British.

We are taking action to make junk food advertising for children from all over the TV and online, and we have granted strong authority to local authorities to block takeout applications near the school. We are also commissioning research to improve evidence on the health effects of the UPF.

The Scottish government spokesman said: the Good Food Nation bill was a framework bill, and the term Ultra Proceded Food was not omitted because it agreed that the bill would not include a mention of a specific policy.

The FDF spokesman said: FDF regularly participates in the government on behalf of food and beverage manufacturers for regulations that support nutrition, food safety and food security. Not only that, but also how to help people follow a healthier diet.

In the cited case, we asked the government to express business guidelines for the new HFSS regulations in a way that matched the law. We were concerned that the mention of the handling of guidelines that was not covered in legislation would cause confusion.

Is there any information about this story? [email protected] or (using non -working phone) Email or whatsApp message +447721 857348.

