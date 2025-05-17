



At least 23 people died after the tornadoes hit two US states, according to local officials.

Fourteen people died in Kentucky, said its governor Andy Beshear, while seven died in Missouri and two in northern Virginia.

The meteorological system has also seen the tornadoes tearing the Wisconsin, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

In the city of St Louis, five people were confirmed dead and more than 5,000 houses were damaged, the mayor Cara Spencer said on Saturday.

Friday, the storm system struck the county of Scott, 130 miles south of St Louis, killing two people, said sheriff Derick Wheetley.

The devastation that followed roofs was torn from buildings, blown windows, overturned trees and electric lines.

Image: A house collapsed in St Louis, Missouri on Friday. Pic: Reuters Image: A map of the most affected areas

The mayor of St Louis, Cara Spencer, said: “Our city is in mourning this evening. Loss of life and destruction are really, really horrible.”

Dozens of people were said to have been injured and in the hospital, but the exact Missouri figures were not confirmed.

Kentucky officials described the situation there as a “mass victim event” after the meteorological system has torn the county of Laurel late Friday.

Image: the side of a house torn off by storms in St Louis, Missouri. Pic: Reuters

Several people were transported to the hospital, the buildings were damaged and a car turned on a highly frequented highway, local officials reported.

Laurel County Sheriff's Sheriff's Sheriff Speech, Gilbert Acardo, said the rescuers had “been on the ground all night in search of possible survivors”.

The governor of Kentucky, Mr. Beshear, wrote on X that the number of deaths in the state was likely to increase by 14 “because we receive more information”.

Image: People are sitting outside their houses destroyed in St Louis, Missouri, late Friday. Pic: Reuters

Greater devastation expected in other states

The National Weather Service warned new devastation by hitting Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma on Saturday.

“Violent thunderstorms producing significant to very large hail gusts, damaging and some tornadoes are expected in the South plains,” he said on his website.

Midwest tornadoes were also to strike the Illinois, finally extending to New Jersey and the Atlantic coast.

