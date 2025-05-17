



The three were accused of committing crimes under the National Security Law between 2024 and this year. They were arrested two weeks ago.

They are in charge of prosecution of behaviors that are likely to help foreign information services, Iran's foreign information services, and know that their actions are likely to help foreign information services.

Ivet Cooper Home Secretary said in a statement on Saturday, “Iran must be held to explain Iran's actions.”

She added:

The Sepahvand of London's ST John's Wood was also accused of participating in the study, reconnaissance, and open source research, intended to commit serious violence against British people.

Manesh of Kensal Rise and EALING in London were also accused of being involved in surveillance and reconnaissance by the intention of serious violence against other people in British people.

The police were arrested on May 9, 31, but were released on Thursday without charges, police said.

It is argued that the three men performed to find journalists related to Iran International.

Iranian International has been sentenced to terrorism in Iran, producing critical reports in Iran's current regime.

Three defendants appeared on the pier in a gray track suit next to eight guards. Sepahvand was in a wheelchair.

Men did not see plea. Annabel Pilling local judges detained them to appear in Old Bailey on June 6.

Dominic Murphy, a terrorist terrorist at the Metropolitan police, said on Saturday that “very serious” charges follow “very complex and fast -moving investigations.”

He said that after the men were arrested, detectives were “working for 24 hours.”

Frank Ferguson, the head of the CPS special crime and terrorist department, said: “It is very important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of online information that can prejudice these procedures in any way.”

On May 3, the arrest of three people came to the same day as a separate anti -terrorist investigation by the police on the same day as five other Iranians in London, Stock Port, Rochi Dale, and Manchester were detained.

One of them was released as jewelry until the date that was not designated in May, and the police received an additional detention order for four other people by Saturday.

The other four Iranians were released from detention on Saturday, and CDR Murphy said, “Our investigation is still active and progressing.”

The police stressed that the two investigations were not treated as connected.

