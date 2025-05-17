



The president of Irans said that his country would continue to discuss with the United States about his progressing nuclear program, but would not withdraw from his rights because of American threats.

We negotiate, and we will negotiate, we are not after the war, but we fear no threat, said President Masoud Pezeshkian during a speech to the Navy officials broadcast by state television on Saturday.

It is not as if they think that if they threaten us, we will abandon our human law and our final law, said Pezeshkian. We will not withdraw, we will not easily lose the honorable soldier, scientific, nuclear in all areas.

Negotiations have reached the level of expert, which means that the parties are trying to reach an agreement on the details of a possible agreement. But a major bonding point remains enriching the Irans of uranium, which Tehran insists on the fact that he must be authorized to do and the Trump administration insists more and more on the fact that the Islamic Republic must abandon.

In this photo published by the office of the Iranian presidency, President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks to the managers of the Navy, in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday. (Office of the Iranian presidency via AP) AP

The president of Trumphas has repeatedly threatened the Tounleash air strikes targeting the Irans program that an agreement is not concluded. Iranian officials are more and more warned to continue a nuclear weapon with their stock of uranium enriched at levels close to the quality of weapons.

Earlier Friday, Trump said that Iran had received a proposal from the talks, although it was not developed.

During Histrip in the region this week, Trump has almost all the events insists on Iran could not be authorized to obtain a nuclear bomb, which the American intelligence agencies evaluate that Tehran does not continue actively, although his program is at the dawn of being able to arm the nuclear materials.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the atomic organization of Irans, underlined the peaceful nature of the program, saying that it is under continuous surveillance by the United Nations nuclear guard dog, television reported on Saturday.

No country is monitored by the agency like us, said ESLAMI, adding that the agency inspected the country's nuclear facilities more than 450 times in 2024. Something about 25% of all the agency inspections of the year.

Meanwhile, Israel has regularly threatened to strike nuclear installations from Irans if they feel threatened, further complicating tensions in the Middle East already increased by the War of Israel-Hamas in Gaza.

In his first reaction to the regional visit of Trumps, the supreme head of Irans, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Trump was not true when he made allegations on the creation of peace by power.

Trump said he wanted to use power for peace, he lied. He and the American administration used the power of the massacre in Gaza, for having waged wars in all the places they could, Khamenei said on a meeting with teachers broadcast on state television.

The United States has provided Israel 10-ton bombs to come across the children of Gaza, hospitals, people of people in Lebanon and anywhere else, Khamenei said.

Khamenei, who has the last word on all questions of the Iranian state, reiterated her traditional position against Israel.

Certainly, the Zionist regime is the point of corruption, war, rifts. The Zionist regime, which is a deadly, dangerous and cancer tumor, should certainly be eradicated, and he said, he added, adding that the United States has imposed a scheme on the Arab nations in which they cannot strive without American support.

This model has surely failed. With the efforts of regional nations, the United States is expected to leave the region and will leave, said Khamenei.

Iran has long considered the American military presence in the region as a threat to the door, especially after having fired that the United States left a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and reprinted paralyzing sanctions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/middle-east/iran-says-will-continue-nuclear-talks-us-shrugging-trumps-threats-rcna207427 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos