Is Moodys US Downragrade important?

Friday, Moodys reached the relaxation and stripped the United States of its last high level note by degrading it from a notch of AAA to AA1.

But is it important?

We examined the implications of a gradient a few months ago, at the time when Moodys always seemed determined to ignore the signaling writing in flashing neon on the wall.

From the stock market market point of view, who knows? We have no idea whether, or how important it will be when trading opens on Monday. Of course, the sovereign demotion of the United States in August 2011 caused the worst decrease in the day of American equity prices since the global financial crisis (certainly then recent). But the market quickly recovered. This can be people who have panicked on what the demotion could mean for financial plumbing.

So, is demotion important to financial plumbers this time? From a mechanical point of view, the answer is certainly not at all.

The calculations of weighted capital assets depending on the risks seem to be unlikely to be affected by the change in rating. Indeed, regulators do not tend to differentiate themselves between AAA and AA1 when setting up risk of capital risk. For example, this is how the BIS defines its standardized approach for credit risk as applied to individual complaints to calculate their weighted assets according to the risk compared to the sovereigns:

Moodys could have made a gradient to three AAA node to AA3 and nothing would have changed on this forehead.

And collateral management? Friday evening, a Barclays note examined the implications:

For collateral purposes, it is also unlikely that a demotion to AA1 has an effect. For example, DTCC and CME refer to the asset class as a American treasure good and the haircut depends on the type of maturity and safety (TIPS / FRNS) but not the notes. At the LCH, a demotion to AA1 is unlikely to lead to a change. For example, USTs and licks have similar haircuts, even if they are noted below.

In addition, they believe that the move will not trigger the movements at the short end of the curve because:

The legislation since the financial crisis has reduced the use of explicit directives of ratings in investment mandates.

Thus, they do not expect the waves of asset sales of 4.5 tn of 4.5 tones of cash and cash in the monetary funds.

Getting away from the financial markets, the demotion may well have an importance for the mood themselves. If the experience of global S&P ratings in 2011 is something to do, the company will be for a difficult race. After the demotion of S&S, over ten years ago, the American secretary of the Treasury, Tim Geithner, launched some public wobbly, and filmmaker Michael Moore called Obama to arrest the CEO of companies. As we wrote in March:

Someone hired an airplane to pass his agency rating offices, causing a banner proclaiming that he should all be dismissed, and a bunch of local governments have ended their business with the company.

Meanwhile, and apparently unrelated, the Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into S&P. In a few weeks, CEO Deven Sharma had left the company. When things went from an investigation to a federal trial of $ 5 billion for the allegedly misleading banks on the credibility of its notes before the 2008 financial crisis, S&P called these direct reprisals for its retrogradation.

After the degraded, Moritz Kraemer, former world director, director of sovereign evaluation of S&P Global Ratings wrote on Linkedin that the danger of remuneration was real:

In the United States, rating agencies are regulated and authorized by the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). While things are in America today, we must ask ourselves if the dry can act independently of the wishes of the White House. Remember that the previous president of the SEC, Gary Gensler, resigned on the day of the inauguration, giving way to a acolyte Trump. Trump will be so enraged by the demotion of the United States (which he will surely take personal) that he will demand his flesh book and impose revenge in Moodys.

We have already seen the White House reject the analysis and unleashed itself to Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moodys. Steven Cheung, assistant to the president, tweeted: no one takes his analysis seriously. It has been proven repeatedly.

As indicated in Mainft, Zandi was not an author of this report and works for Moodys Analytics, a separate part of the company which is not part of its rating activity.

More generally, although a degraded to a single number of AAA may not have huge implications on the market, it is always important.

Fiscally, Moodys has long projected measures projected in the helmet near the United States. By reaffirming the AAA note in March, he wrote that the country's AAA rating was more based on the extraordinary economic force of the country and the unique and central roles of the dollar and treasury bond market in global finance.

And in its previous rating report reaffirming the AAA note in November 2023, Moodys wrote:

A weakening of institutions and a force of governance, as by deterioration of the effectiveness of monetary and macroeconomic or the quality of legislative and judicial institutions, could also reduce rating.

The world has evolved since 2023, and Moodys is marking on the market.

